Spotify Reaches 87 Million Paid Subscribers

Jem Aswad

Daniel Ek
CREDIT: Courtesy of Daniel Ek

Spotify is up to 87 million paid subscribers, a 40% jump, the company announced in its third quarter earnings results today, and its total number of users is up 28% to 191 million. The company projected that its paid subscribers will be between 93 million and 96 million for the fourth quarter, while total monthly users will be between 199-206 million.

“Growth continues to be healthy across our Family and Student plans, and the strong retention characteristics of this base continue to drive churn lower,” the company said.

By some accounts, Apple Music, which recently announced 43.5 million paid subscribers globally, has overtaken Spotify in that area in the U.S., although numbers are not publicly available.

Revenue for Q3 was $1.54 billion, a 31% year-over-year boost, and ad-supported revenue rose 28% to $162 million. Operating loss was $6.8 million, up 92%. The bulk of the revenue came from premium subscriptions while a smaller percentage is from its ad-supported service.

Spotify CEO/cofounder Daniel Ek and CFO Barry McCarthy spoke of the areas of growth the company is targeting, particularly podcasting. “We’re in the early days of podcast marketing,” Ek said. “Non-music content has an important place” in the company’s future plans.

Ek also spoke of the company’s recent upgrades in its Spotify for Artists program, saying that 67,000 artists have submitted music for inclusion in playlists (with 10,000 added), and references the Music Modernization Act, and said that the company controversial moves toward direct distribution of artists music is not the same as being a recording label.

“We don’t view our strategy as being in opposition of our partners,” he said, claiming that its model means that “more artists can be successful and more labels can be successful. It’s not Spotify wins, labels lose.”

Europe now accounts for 36% of its monthly average users, while North America has 31% and Latin America 22%.

 

 

  Daniel Ek

    Spotify Reaches 87 Million Paid Subscribers

  Microsoft's Mixer Streaming Service Expands Monetization

    Microsoft's Mixer Streaming Service Expands Monetization Options

  • Edward Norton Hamptons Film Festival

    Edward Norton-Backed TV-Analytics Startup EDO Raises $12 Million

  • Spotify Is Back on Roku

    Spotify Returns to Roku Streamers, TVs

  • hulu-logo

    Hulu Live TV Service Adds Spanish-Language, Entertainment Add-On Tiers

  • Russell Wolff - ESPN

    Disney Puts Longtime ESPN Exec Russell Wolff in Charge of ESPN+ Streaming Service

  • Facebook

    Facebook Bans Proud Boys, Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes

