Spotify Hits 83 Million Premium Subs in Q2, Revenue Growth Hurt by European Privacy Law

Spotify largely hit expectations on all metrics for the second quarter of 2018, although the music-streaming giant said Europe’s new sweeping privacy law impacted its revenue for the period.

The quarterly results were in line with expectations, with the company ending the quarter with 180 million monthly active users (7 million net adds) and 83 million Premium subscribers (up 8 million sequentially).

Shares of Spotify, which launched an unconventional IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in early April, fell as much as 5% in pre-market trading.

Total revenue was €1.27 billion ($1.49 billion), up 26% from the year-earlier period. Spotify said the topline was up 34% year-over-year adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates. Premium revenue was €1.15 billion ($1.35 billion) in Q2, up 27%. Operating losses grew to €90 million (vs. €79 million in the year-ago quarter), while operating margin of -7.1% improved 70 basis points.

Spotify cited “disruption” from the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which took effect May 25, a law that requires explicit user consent to allow companies to collect and use their data. The company’s ad-supported revenue grew 20%, to €123 million in Q2.

Related Spotify CMO Seth Farbman on Stepping Back With Brand Marketing Spotify Launches Feature to Help Artists, Labels Submit Music to Playlists

“We did see some GDPR disruption across our European markets during Q2 but seem to be largely past that now,” the company said in reporting the results. “We are, and will remain, GDPR compliant thanks to a terrific cross-functional effort.”

Spotify said its midyear campaign to drive Premium subs “performed well and was a significant portion of our subscriber intake in the quarter.” The Family Plan continues to be a primary driver of gross adds and lower churn due to strong retention. In addition, the company widened its offer of a Spotify Premium-Hulu bundle for $9.99 monthly to all consumers in the U.S.

During Q2, Spotify expenses included €30 million related to its direct listing of shares on the NYSE.

For the third quarter, Spotify forecast total monthly active users to be 188 million-193 million, with Premium subs to be 85 million-88 million. It projected revenue of €1.2 billion-€1.4 billion and an operating loss of €10 million-€90 million.

Spotify also provided expectations for Q4, project total MAUs of 199 million-207 million, total Premium subscribers of 93 million-97 million, with revenue of €1.35 billion-€1.55 billion and operating loss of €20 million-€100 million.

As of June 30, Spotify had 3,969 full-time employees and contractors globally, with R&D representing the biggest portion of new hires in the second quarter (accounting for almost half of the added headcount).