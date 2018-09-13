Spotify Ups Offline Download Limits to 10,000 Songs

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spotify logo is presented on a smart phone screen in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. According to the media, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek does not want to lose control of the upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service. Investors who want to invest in the upcoming IPO of Spotify, apparently only get shares that give them less influence than Ek.Upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service Spotify, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2018
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spotify is getting more generous limits for offline listening: The music subscription service has increased the number of songs that can be downloaded to a single device from 3333 to 10,000.

Subscribers can now also download songs to up to 5 devices, whereas they were previously limited to 3 devices. This means that in total, subscribers can download up to 50,000 different songs.

The changes were first reported by Rolling Stone this week, which got a statement from the company confirming the new limits. “At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users,” a spokesperson told the publication.

Spotify’s new download limits come as phone manufacturers are increasing the amount of on-board storage for their devices. Just this week. Apple announced that its new iPhone Xs will be available with up to 512 GB of storage.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Digital

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Ups Offline Download Limits to 10,000 Songs

    Spotify is getting more generous limits for offline listening: The music subscription service has increased the number of songs that can be downloaded to a single device from 3333 to 10,000. Subscribers can now also download songs to up to 5 devices, whereas they were previously limited to 3 devices. This means that in total, […]

  • HowStuffWorks - iHeartMedia

    iHeartMedia to Buy HowStuffWorks Podcasting Parent for $55 Million

    Spotify is getting more generous limits for offline listening: The music subscription service has increased the number of songs that can be downloaded to a single device from 3333 to 10,000. Subscribers can now also download songs to up to 5 devices, whereas they were previously limited to 3 devices. This means that in total, […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snapchat Will Let Media Partners Aggregate, Monetize User Posts

    Spotify is getting more generous limits for offline listening: The music subscription service has increased the number of songs that can be downloaded to a single device from 3333 to 10,000. Subscribers can now also download songs to up to 5 devices, whereas they were previously limited to 3 devices. This means that in total, […]

  • Brat Studios Launching Record Label: Exclusive

    Brat Studios Launching Record Label (EXCLUSIVE)

    Spotify is getting more generous limits for offline listening: The music subscription service has increased the number of songs that can be downloaded to a single device from 3333 to 10,000. Subscribers can now also download songs to up to 5 devices, whereas they were previously limited to 3 devices. This means that in total, […]

  • Tim Armstrong, Oath CEO

    Verizon Confirms Oath CEO Tim Armstrong Will Leave at End of 2018

    Spotify is getting more generous limits for offline listening: The music subscription service has increased the number of songs that can be downloaded to a single device from 3333 to 10,000. Subscribers can now also download songs to up to 5 devices, whereas they were previously limited to 3 devices. This means that in total, […]

  • Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president

    Apple Unveils New iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr

    Spotify is getting more generous limits for offline listening: The music subscription service has increased the number of songs that can be downloaded to a single device from 3333 to 10,000. Subscribers can now also download songs to up to 5 devices, whereas they were previously limited to 3 devices. This means that in total, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad