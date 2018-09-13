Spotify Ups Offline Download Limits to 10,000 Songs

Spotify is getting more generous limits for offline listening: The music subscription service has increased the number of songs that can be downloaded to a single device from 3333 to 10,000.

Subscribers can now also download songs to up to 5 devices, whereas they were previously limited to 3 devices. This means that in total, subscribers can download up to 50,000 different songs.

The changes were first reported by Rolling Stone this week, which got a statement from the company confirming the new limits. “At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users,” a spokesperson told the publication.

Spotify’s new download limits come as phone manufacturers are increasing the amount of on-board storage for their devices. Just this week. Apple announced that its new iPhone Xs will be available with up to 512 GB of storage.