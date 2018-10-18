You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify Revamps Its Mobile App for Paying Subscribers

Janko Roettgers

Spotify logo is presented on a smart phone screen in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. According to the media, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek does not want to lose control of the upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service. Investors who want to invest in the upcoming IPO of Spotify, apparently only get shares that give them less influence than Ek.Upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service Spotify, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2018
Spotify is giving its premium experience on iOS and Android a new look: The company started to roll out changes to its mobile apps with a new focus on recommendations, discovery and artist radios Thursday.

The company said in a blog post that it streamlined the navigation of its mobile apps to give users quicker access to personalized recommendations. This includes paring down the options in its main menu bar from five to just three: home, search and your library.

Spotify also revamped the app’s search page, which now prominently features a user’s favorite genres, as well as direct access to radio stations, playlists, podcasts and more.

Finally, Spotify also introduced new endless artist radio playlists. “These offer an endless listening stream personalized to the listener’s own musical tastes,” the company said. “They’re updated regularly to keep things fresh—and what’s more, they’re even downloadable and available to play while offline.

Spotify rolled out a new user interface for its ad-supported tier on mobile earlier this year. The company has said in the past that the majority of its listening happens on mobile, and disclosed in its IPO filing earlier this year that it now makes around 50% of its ad revenue on mobile platforms.

 

  • youtube eventbrite

    YouTube Adds Eventbrite Concert Ticketing, Tour Listings for Certified Artists

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Revamps Its Mobile App for Paying Subscribers

  • Funimation - My Hero Academia: Two

    Sony's Funimation Ends Anime Licensing Pact With Crunchyroll

  Apple Sets Oct. 30 Launch Event in New York City

    Apple Sets Oct. 30 Launch Event in New York City

  • Facebook Stock

    Facebook Hack Committed by Spammers, Not Spies (Report)

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Parent Target of Fraud Probe by NY Attorney General

  • soundcloud-logo

    SoundCloud Reveals Partnerships With Native Instruments, Serato at ADE

