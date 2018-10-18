Spotify Revamps Its Mobile App for Paying Subscribers

Spotify is giving its premium experience on iOS and Android a new look: The company started to roll out changes to its mobile apps with a new focus on recommendations, discovery and artist radios Thursday.

The company said in a blog post that it streamlined the navigation of its mobile apps to give users quicker access to personalized recommendations. This includes paring down the options in its main menu bar from five to just three: home, search and your library.

Spotify also revamped the app’s search page, which now prominently features a user’s favorite genres, as well as direct access to radio stations, playlists, podcasts and more.

Finally, Spotify also introduced new endless artist radio playlists. “These offer an endless listening stream personalized to the listener’s own musical tastes,” the company said. “They’re updated regularly to keep things fresh—and what’s more, they’re even downloadable and available to play while offline.“

Spotify rolled out a new user interface for its ad-supported tier on mobile earlier this year. The company has said in the past that the majority of its listening happens on mobile, and disclosed in its IPO filing earlier this year that it now makes around 50% of its ad revenue on mobile platforms.