Sports-Media Firm Deltatre to Buy UX Specialist Massive Interactive for Up to $127 Million

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deltatre CEO Giampiero Rinaudo  Massive CEO Ron Downey
CREDIT: Courtesy of Deltatre/Massive Interactive

Deltatre, a global provider of sports-media technology and services, has reached a deal to acquire Massive Interactive, which sells a suite of software tools to develop and manage over-the-top video user interfaces.

The deal is worth up to $127 million, with a combination of cash and earn-out provisions. The companies have targeted a closing date of Nov. 20, subject to usual approvals.

London-based Massive will operate as a division of Deltatre. The combined company will have nearly 1,000 full-time staff and 18 offices worldwide. The companies see the combination as coupling together Massive’s expertise in user experience (UX) with Deltatre’s video-streaming capabilities, speeding up time to market for the deployment of OTT services.

“This shift to OTT is accelerating throughout the world, and the ability to customize individual viewing experiences and create genuine consumer engagement is vital to the movement,” said Giampiero Rinaudo, Deltatre’s co-founder and CEO. “Massive’s next-generation user interface and audience engagement software are proven to drive [revenue].”

Deltatre is majority-owned by Bruin Sports Capital, which is owned by George Pyne, former president of IMG Sports & Entertainment. Deltatre has about 650 employees. Its headquarters is in Turin, Italy, with offices worldwide including in London, New York and L.A. The U.S. operations of the company are overseen by Andrea Marini, president of Americas.

“It is transformative for us,” Pyne said. “The future, to me, is the customization of content and the consumer experience.” The acquisition of Massive Interactive will extend Deltatre into the entertainment sector — where it can leverage its suite of live-streaming services — as well as expand its reach in the Asia-Pacific region. Pyne said Bruin financed Deltatre’s acquisition of Massive without raising additional outside capital.

Customers of Massive’s AXIS UX management console include AT&T, BBC Worldwide, Bell Media, Channel 5, Telecine, and Sony Pictures Television. Deltatre’s Amplify OTT platform currently is used by the ATP’s Tennis TV, NFL Game Pass Europe, Juventus Pass, and FINA TV, among other services. In addition to the OTT streaming infrastructure, Deltatre provides a content management system, virtual broadcast studios, graphics, data, and real-time content distribution.

Deltatre is the “ideal partner to help accelerate our global growth strategy,” Ron Downey, Massive Interactive’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are also very impressed with Deltatre’s people and culture and feel that we share the same values.”

In the transaction, Deltatre enlisted Gibson Dunn as legal adviser and HSBC as financial adviser. Massive’s legal adviser was DLA Piper and its financial adviser is Raymond James.

Pictured above: Deltatre CEO Giampiero Rinaudo (l.), Massive CEO Ron Downey

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Deltatre CEO Giampiero Rinaudo  Massive CEO

    Sports-Media Firm Deltatre to Buy UX Specialist Massive Interactive for Up to $127 Million

    Deltatre, a global provider of sports-media technology and services, has reached a deal to acquire Massive Interactive, which sells a suite of software tools to develop and manage over-the-top video user interfaces. The deal is worth up to $127 million, with a combination of cash and earn-out provisions. The companies have targeted a closing date […]

  • Netflix Unveils Five Anime Original Series

    Netflix Unveils Five Original Anime Shows

    Deltatre, a global provider of sports-media technology and services, has reached a deal to acquire Massive Interactive, which sells a suite of software tools to develop and manage over-the-top video user interfaces. The deal is worth up to $127 million, with a combination of cash and earn-out provisions. The companies have targeted a closing date […]

  • Reed Hastings

    Asian Content to Benefit From Netflix as First Global TV Network, Says Reed Hastings

    Deltatre, a global provider of sports-media technology and services, has reached a deal to acquire Massive Interactive, which sells a suite of software tools to develop and manage over-the-top video user interfaces. The deal is worth up to $127 million, with a combination of cash and earn-out provisions. The companies have targeted a closing date […]

  • Sergio Gutierrez Sanchez

    Netflix Orders ‘Alma,’ From 'The Orphanage,' 'Marrowbone's' Sergio G. Sánchez

    Deltatre, a global provider of sports-media technology and services, has reached a deal to acquire Massive Interactive, which sells a suite of software tools to develop and manage over-the-top video user interfaces. The deal is worth up to $127 million, with a combination of cash and earn-out provisions. The companies have targeted a closing date […]

  • Kris Wu and Ariana Grande

    Kris Wu's iTunes U.S. Sales Acquired 'Fraudulently' and Won't Count Toward Charts

    Deltatre, a global provider of sports-media technology and services, has reached a deal to acquire Massive Interactive, which sells a suite of software tools to develop and manage over-the-top video user interfaces. The deal is worth up to $127 million, with a combination of cash and earn-out provisions. The companies have targeted a closing date […]

  • Christopher Nolan - DEG Vanguard Award

    Christopher Nolan Gets DEG's Inaugural 'Vanguard' Award at 4K UHD Summit

    Deltatre, a global provider of sports-media technology and services, has reached a deal to acquire Massive Interactive, which sells a suite of software tools to develop and manage over-the-top video user interfaces. The deal is worth up to $127 million, with a combination of cash and earn-out provisions. The companies have targeted a closing date […]

  • Roku headquarters

    Roku's Ad Business Keeps Growing Rapidly, but Q3 Results Still Made Some Investors Nervous

    Deltatre, a global provider of sports-media technology and services, has reached a deal to acquire Massive Interactive, which sells a suite of software tools to develop and manage over-the-top video user interfaces. The deal is worth up to $127 million, with a combination of cash and earn-out provisions. The companies have targeted a closing date […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad