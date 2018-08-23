You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Terminator Salvation’ VR Experience Opens Doors in Irvine

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Spaces

Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup Spaces opened a new VR experience called “Terminator Salvation: Fight for the Future” at the Irvine Spectrum Center in Orange County, Calif. to the public Thursday.

Terminator Salvation” is a high-end location-based VR experience, which means that participants get to freely roam on a stage with physical props that are incorporated into the VR experience. Each and every participant wears their own VR backpack complete with an integrated computer, which in this case has been made by HP.

Tickets for the experience cost $30 per person, and participants can get access to downloadable footage of their mission for an extra $10. Up to 4 players can take part in the experience together at any given time.

“Our amazingly fun, social Spaces attractions are built to be shared,” said Spaces CTO Brad Herman in a statement. “We’re kicking off our first Spaces Center with a prominent franchise that is recognized and loved around the world, we make it easy for guests to share their Spaces experience the moment they take off their headset and that social-friendly mentality is built into every one of our Spaces attractions.”

Spaces was founded in 2016, and has raised more than $10 million from investors including Comcast Ventures, Songcheng Performance Co., Match VC, Boost VC, Canyon Creek Capital and others. The startup also recently unveiled a “Terminator Genisys” VR experience in partnership with Skydance Media, and it has a $30 million partnership with Songcheng Performance Co. to build location-based VR in China.

Spaces is just one of a number of location-based VR providers who are looking to provide a more experiential and social take on the medium. However, making the numbers work hasn’t been easy for everyone in location-based VR: Imax, which opened up 7 location-based VR centers last year, has since closed 2 of those locations.

 

