Rainn Wilson’s SoulPancake, Tastemade Ink Co-Production Pact for Three TV-Targeted Shows

Participant Media’s SoulPancake — the studio and production company founded by Rainn Wilson — and food and lifestyle media company Tastemade are collaborating on TV shows the companies hope to sell to a network or streaming platform.

Under the agreement, SoulPancake and Tastemade are jointly develop and producing three unscripted long-form TV projects: matchmaker series “Board of Dating,” in which singles put their love lives in the hands of a panel of friends and family; “Move Today,” in which people stuck in a rut are transported to a new life in a new city; and “Wild Therapy,” where a survivalist host leads couples in dysfunctional relationships on epic adventures.

To drive interest among prospective buyers, the companies will pilot two of the shows — “Board of Dating” and “Move Today” — on their digital channels, which they say reach a combined audience of more than 35 million followers. “Board of Dating” premieres Friday (Oct. 5) on Facebook Watch and SoulPancake’s YouTube channel. The pilot of “Move Today” is slated to release on Nov. 1 on Tastemade’s Facebook page and the SoulPancake YouTube channel. The release of “Wild Therapy” is yet to be determined.

“At SoulPancake, our focus is to create storytelling that inspires and emotionally connects with viewers,” Sarah North, SoulPancake’s head of television, said in a statement. “Our strong track record of moving audiences between our digital and linear TV projects, along with Tastemade’s strength in programming and our combined reach, creates an ideal co-production partnership.”

Tastemade head of programming Oren Katzeff added, “Both companies have a deep passion for producing high-quality, engaging and entertaining content and we look forward to telling new and memorable stories together.”

SoulPancake’s shows to date have included “Kid President,” “My Last Days,” “SoulPancake on OWN,” and “Impress Me.” Tastemade’s originals include “Kitchen Little,” “Weekend Refresh” and “Behind the Dish.”

Here’s a description of the three SoulPancake-Tastemade co-productions:

“Board of Dating”: A group of singles, with the help of a trained matchmaker, turn their love lives over to a “board of directors” comprising their friends and family to get guidance on finally finding the one. (6 episodes, premieres Oct. 5)

“Move Today”: A person at the end of their rope is presented with a choice: stay in their current life — or move today. If they choose to relocate, they’re immediately packed up and set up in a new city, with a new job and new social opportunities. At the end of the week, they must decide if they’re going to stay in their new life or go back home. (Pilot, premieres Nov. 1)

“Wild Therapy”: Can crossing a canyon help bridge an emotional gap? A survivalist host leads couples in discord on an epic adventure to find out if overcoming the challenges of the wild can overcome the challenges in relationships. (Premiere TBD)

Pictured above (l. to r.): SoulPancake founder Rainn Wilson, SoulPancake CEO Shabnam Mogharabi, Tastemade co-founder and CEO Larry Fitzgibbon