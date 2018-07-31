Sony Unveils Netflix-Optimized 4K Ultra HD TVs Designed to Deliver on Filmmakers’ Vision

Sony teamed with Netflix to develop a new line of televisions the companies claim will deliver the highest-quality picture possible — to reproduce the emotional impact of the filmmaker’s intent — for content on the streaming-video service.

For the new TVs, Sony and Netflix collaborated on a new display mode that the companies say make them the optimal way to view Netflix streaming content. The new Bravia Master series of 4K Ultra HD TVs have a “Netflix Calibrated Mode,” which Sony claims delivers picture quality equivalent to a master monitor in a movie production studio.

The Bravia Master A9F (available with 55- and 65-inch screens) and Z9F (65- and 75-inch screens) models are slated to ship across North America in the fall of 2018, with pricing and retail availability yet to be announced.

“Unique among all our device partnerships, both Sony and Netflix share a deep immersion in the studio world,” Scott Mirer, VP of device partner ecosystem at Netflix, said Sony’s launch event in New York. “Preserving creative intent is important not only to the storytellers, but also to viewers.”

The new Netflix Calibrated Mode feature is incorporated in Sony Electronics’ line of Bravia Master series 4K Ultra HD televisions (model A9F, an OLED display; and the Z9F, an LED display). The picture-reproduction capabilities of the TVs relies on the industry’s high dynamic range (HDR) spec, which is designed to present sharper contrasts and a very large and fine-grained color palette.

“Designing televisions that better convey the creator’s intent — that’s our passion,” said Mike Fasulo, president/COO of Sony Electronics North America.

According to Mirer, one-third of smart TVs that enable access to Netflix support HDR, while the streaming service currently provides 400 hours of HDR content and 2,000 hours of 4K content.

In the U.S., Sony Electronics worked with Portrait Displays to use its CalMAN color-calibration software in the Bravia Master series.

How compelling consumers find the new Sony TV features compared with what’s already available from other HDR-capable TVs — and whether those are enough to sway their purchase decisions — is an open question. For several years, Netflix has run a program to certify smart TVs, including those from Sony Electronics, that integrate the streaming service’s key features. Sony and Netflix have worked together since 2009, and their work on the new Bravia Master 4K TVs is a continuation of that.

Sony unveiled the new Bravia TVs at a press event Tuesday at Sony Hall in New York City’s Times Square.

Pictured above: Sony Electronics’ Bravia Master series A9F with Netflix’s “Lost in Space”