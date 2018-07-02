Sony Raising Price of PlayStation Vue TV Packages by $5 per Month

It’s apparently the season for internet pay-TV providers to raise their rates.

Sony announced Monday that all PlayStation Vue plans — Access, Core, Elite and Ultra — will increase by $5 per month, starting July 24, 2018. The move comes after AT&T over the weekend began notifying DirecTV Now subscribers of a $5-per-month price increase, and Dish’s Sling TV upped the price of its Orange plan (which includes ESPN and Disney) by five bucks, to $25 monthly.

“Unfortunately, we must increase the price of our multichannel plans to keep pace with rising business costs and enable us to continue offering a better way to watch the best in live sports, entertainment, and news,” Dwayne Benefield, VP, head of PlayStation Vue, wrote in a blog post announcing the new pricing.

Sony plans to add more broadcast TV stations and content “that resonates with fans, as well as ongoing feature enhancements,” Benefield added.

Current PS Vue subscribers will see the higher pricing reflected on their billing cycle after July 31, 2018. Pricing of add-ons packages and standalone channels like HBO, Showtime and Cinemax will not be affected, according to Sony.

With the price hikes, PlayStation Vue packages will be priced as follows:

$45 per month, access to about 50 channels Core: $50 per month, with more than 60 channels

$60 per month, with nearly 90 channels Ultra: $80 per month, with more than 90 channels including HBO and Showtime

Sony’s PlayStation Vue provides access to five concurrent streams — more than any other virtual pay-TV service — as well as a network-based DVR that stores programs for 28 days and unique features like an optional multiview interface on PlayStation 4 consoles.