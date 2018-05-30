Sony Crackle to Launch Soccer Series From ‘Men in Blazers’ Duo Ahead of 2018 World Cup

Sony Crackle is getting ready for some (non-U.S.) football: The streaming network next month will launch a short-form series hosted by the two soccer fanatics behind the “Men in Blazers” ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The “Rog & Davo’s Guide to Russia” series of 10 original shorts will air from June 11-13. The shorts will be hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, the British duo known for their “Men in Blazers” series on NBCSN and podcast.

Each of the episodes (running 4-6 minutes) will feature a specific country along with Bennett and Davies’ predictions for that team and their trademark high-brow humor. The episodes will highlight the following countries: England, Argentina, Portugal, Iceland, France, Belgium, Brazil, Spain, Germany and Mexico.

Davies is the president of Sony’s Embassy Row production company, which is producing “Rog & Davo’s Guide to Russia” for Sony Crackle. Bennett, prior to co-hosting “Men in Blazers,” was a football columnist for ESPN and has made a series of documentaries on the U.K.’s Premier League football for NBCSN. Bennett also created “30 for 30” series “Inside: U.S. Soccer’s March to Brazil” for ESPN.

“Rog & Davo’s Guide to Russia” is executive produced by Bennett, Davies and Embassy Row’s Jen Simons.

Watch the teaser trailer for the series:

