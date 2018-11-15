Sonos Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Up 15 Percent

Sonos share prices rose sharply Thursday after the close of markets on better-than-expected earnings news: Investors sent the company’s stock up 15 percent in after-hours trading after Sonos revealed that it nearly broke even in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on September 30.

Sonos generated some $273 million in revenue during the last quarter, compared to $214.1 million during the same quarter a year ago. The company’s net loss for the quarter was $1.7 million, down from $14.9 million a year ago. This equals a loss of $0.02 per share.

Analysts had expected revenue of $248.7 million, and losses of $0.10 per share.

The smart speaker maker saw a sales boost from its newly-introduced Sonos Beam soundbar, with executives writing in their investor letter Thursday that the Beam became the number 1 soundbar in the U.S. during that quarter measured in shares of dollar spent. That’s despite the fact that the soundbar only launched halfway into the quarter. “Beam exceeded our forecast,” the company said in its letter to investors.

Developing.