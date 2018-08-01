Sonos Prices IPO at $15 Per Share

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
sonos
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonos

Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share.

Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. At the time, the company revealed that it had sold some 19 million speakers, and generated revenues of $992.5 million in 2017.

Two weeks ago, Sonos gave investors an initial guidance of $17 to $19 per share on its opening price, also announcing that it was looking to sell 5.55 million shares, with stockholders gearing up to sell an additional 8.3 million shares. At $19 per share, the IPO would have brought in as much as $303 million for the company and its stockholders.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • sonos

    Sonos Prices IPO at $15 Per Share

    Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share. Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. […]

  • T-Mobile on Track to Launch TV

    T-Mobile Still Plans to Launch TV Service This Year

    Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share. Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. […]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Spotify Yanks Multiple Alex Jones Podcast Episodes for Violating Hate-Speech Policy

    Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share. Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. […]

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Stock Soars to All-Time High, Market Cap Just Shy of $1 Trillion

    Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share. Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. […]

  • Showtime Streaming Price Drop

    Showtime Pushes Streaming Service With $4.99 Monthly Cut-Rate Promo Price

    Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share. Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. […]

  • Vizio Teams Up With Pluto TV

    Vizio Integrates Pluto TV With New Ad-Supported WatchFree Service

    Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share. Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. […]

  • Twitch - DramaFever - BoysOverFlowers

    Twitch to Live-Stream 26 Asian Dramas From DramaFever Throughout August

    Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share. Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad