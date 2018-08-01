Sonos Prices IPO at $15 Per Share

Smart speaker maker Sonos revealed its IPO share price Wednesday afternoon, announcing that it will start trading at $15 per share when it goes public at Nasdaq under the symbol SONO this Thursday. That’s below the company’s original guidance of $17-$19 per share.

Sonos had first announced its intend to go public in early July. At the time, the company revealed that it had sold some 19 million speakers, and generated revenues of $992.5 million in 2017.

Two weeks ago, Sonos gave investors an initial guidance of $17 to $19 per share on its opening price, also announcing that it was looking to sell 5.55 million shares, with stockholders gearing up to sell an additional 8.3 million shares. At $19 per share, the IPO would have brought in as much as $303 million for the company and its stockholders.

Developing.