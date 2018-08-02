Sonos Stock Up 16% as Company Debuts on Nasdaq

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonos

Sonos’ stock initially saw just modest gains as the company started trading on Nasdaq Thursday morning, but started to gain steam soon after: The company’s share price was up more than 16% from the $15 per share opening price about half an hour after its stock market debut, trading at around $17.50.

The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based smart speaker maker had announced $15 as its IPO opening price late Wednesday, pricing itself below its original guidance of $17-$19 per share.

For its public markets debut, Sonos didn’t just ring the Nasdaq opening bell. The company actually proceeded to redesign the sound of the bell, which had been unchanged since 2000.

“Sonos Sound Experience Lead Giles Martin and Academy Award-winning sound engineer Chris Jenkins worked with Nasdaq on the project,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Experimenting with different instruments and techniques, our sound engineers artfully created a bell that both honors Nasdaq’s roots as a disruptor and speaks to our shared commitment to the pursuit of innovation, knowledge and improvement.”

Investors often closely watch a company’s first day of trading for indicators on how the market values the company. Stock performance on that critical first day can have a significant impact on how the company does in the following weeks, but it’s not necessarily a good omen for the long-term health of a company.

Snapchat corporate parent Snap for instance saw its stock trade up 44 percent on its first day, but now trades significantly below its IPO opening price. Facebook’s stock on the other hand gained less than 1% on the first day. To date, Facebook’s stock price is up more than 450% over its original IPO opening price.

This post is continuously being updated throughout the first day of trading.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • Deezer

    Music Streaming Service Deezer Raises $185 Million

    Sonos’ stock initially saw just modest gains as the company started trading on Nasdaq Thursday morning, but started to gain steam soon after: The company’s share price was up more than 16% from the $15 per share opening price about half an hour after its stock market debut, trading at around $17.50. The Santa Barbara, […]

  • Sonos IPO: Modest Gain As Company

    Sonos Stock Up 16% as Company Debuts on Nasdaq

    Sonos’ stock initially saw just modest gains as the company started trading on Nasdaq Thursday morning, but started to gain steam soon after: The company’s share price was up more than 16% from the $15 per share opening price about half an hour after its stock market debut, trading at around $17.50. The Santa Barbara, […]

  • Sonos, Bluetooth Speakers Can Now Be

    AmpMe Partners With Deezer, Pairs Sonos With Bluetooth Speakers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sonos’ stock initially saw just modest gains as the company started trading on Nasdaq Thursday morning, but started to gain steam soon after: The company’s share price was up more than 16% from the $15 per share opening price about half an hour after its stock market debut, trading at around $17.50. The Santa Barbara, […]

  • Apple Logo

    Apple Inches Close to $1 Trillion Market Cap

    Sonos’ stock initially saw just modest gains as the company started trading on Nasdaq Thursday morning, but started to gain steam soon after: The company’s share price was up more than 16% from the $15 per share opening price about half an hour after its stock market debut, trading at around $17.50. The Santa Barbara, […]

  • TikTok screenshot

    Musical.ly Is Going Away: Users to Be Shifted to Bytedance's TikTok Video App

    Sonos’ stock initially saw just modest gains as the company started trading on Nasdaq Thursday morning, but started to gain steam soon after: The company’s share price was up more than 16% from the $15 per share opening price about half an hour after its stock market debut, trading at around $17.50. The Santa Barbara, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad