Smart-Speaker Maker Sonos Files for IPO to Raise Up to $100 Million

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Sonos filed for an initial public offering to raise up to $100 million, as the connected-speaker company looks to challenge industry giants like Amazon, Google and Apple.

Per Sonos’s S-1 filing Friday, As of March 31, 2018, Sonos said it had more than 19 million registered speaker products in 6.9 million households globally. Sonos reported revenue of $992.5 million for fiscal year 2017, up 10% increase, and a net loss of $14.2 million (versus a net loss of $38.2 million in 2016).

The company plans to list shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “SONO.” Sonos didn’t provide an estimated initial offering price per share.

According to Sonos, customers listen to an average of 70 hours of audio content per month. Moreover, the company said consumers listen to approximately 80% more music after purchasing their first Sonos product. Users listened to 5 billion hours of audio content using Sonos products in fiscal 2017, up 33% year-over-year.

  Netflix Is Shutting Down User Reviews This Summer

    Netflix Is Shutting Down User Reviews This Summer

  • Sonos Files for IPO, Looks to

    Smart-Speaker Maker Sonos Files for IPO to Raise Up to $100 Million

  • Bill Shine Fired Fox News

    Bill Shine White House Appointment Sparks Protests From Gretchen Carlson, Chelsea Handler

  • Kim Dotcom Megaupload Appeals Loss Federal

    Kim Dotcom Loses Latest Attempt to Avoid U.S. Extradition, Vows Final Appeal

  • Geir Magnusson_FuboTV

    FuboTV Hires Former AppNexus CTO Geir Magnusson Jr.

  European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

    European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

