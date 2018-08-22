Songwriters and Producers Behind ‘Havana,’ ‘God’s Plan,’ More Nominated for Spotify Secret Genius Awards

Spotify announced last year that it will recognize the songwriters, producers and engineers behind some of today’s biggest hits with an annual awards program called Secret Genius, and today it announced the second annual nominees for the prizes.

The awards show, hosted by artist/producer Ne-Yo, will take place on Nov. 16 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

“I look forward to hosting Spotify’s Secret Genius Awards this Fall and joining in the effort to properly recognize and raise awareness of the creative minds behind the music,” said NE-YO. “As both a songwriter and artist I understand just how much these men and women drive the musical soundtracks of our lives. It’s important we honor their hard work and immense contributions.”

The 2017 Secret Genius Awards honored Rick Rubin as the Legendary Genius, Max Martin as producer of the year, J Kash as songwriter of the year and more with performances by Shawn Mendes, Halsey and PartyNextDoor.

As described in the announcement, Secret Genius “shines particular light on the masterminds behind the music that fans are streaming the most on Spotify.” Since the program’s inception, Spotify continues to tell the stories behind today’s biggest hits on the Secret Genius podcast, hosts songwriting “Songshops” camps, and provides studio access to rising songwriters, among other ongoing efforts.

SECRET GENIUS: SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ali Tamposi

“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Wolves” – Selena Gomez and Marshmello; “Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt; “Lonely Together” – Avicii ft. Rita Ora

Brian Lee

“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Wolves” – Selena Gomez and Marshmello; “Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt, “Lonely Together” – Avicii ft. Rita Ora

Starrah

“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Feels” – Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean; “What Lovers Do” – Maroon 5 ft SZA

Justin Tranter

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons; “Friends” – Justin Bieber and BloodPop

Sarah Aarons

“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara; “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

SECRET GENIUS: PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Louis Bell

“rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage; “Psycho” – Post Malone ft Ty Dolla $ign; “Candy Paint” – Post Malone; “Better Now” – Post Malone; “Wolves”– Selena Gomez and Marshmello

Frank Dukes

“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Never Be The Same” – Camila Cabello; “Better Now” – Post Malone

Andrew Watt

“Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt; “Lonely Together” – Avicii ft. Rita Ora

Mike Will Made-It

“Unforgettable” – French Montana and Swae Lee; “DNA.” – Kendrick Lamar

Steve Mac

“Your Song” – Rita Ora; “Strip That Down” – Liam Payne and Quavo

SECRET GENIUS: BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR

Tank God

“rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

6ix

“1-800-273-8255” – Logic ft. Khalid and Alessia Cara

David Park

“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

The Orphanage

“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato

Whiskey Water

“IDGAF” – Dua Lipa

SECRET GENIUS: POP

Ian Kirkpatrick

“New Rules” – Dua Lipa; “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco

“Happier” – Ed Sheeran; “Crying in the Club” – Camila Cabello; “Now or Never” – Halsey

Caroline Ailin

“New Rules” – Dua Lipa

Emily Warren

“New Rules” – Dua Lipa

Jason Evigan

“What Lovers Do” – Maroon 5 ft. SZA, “Girls Like You” – Maroon 5

SECRET GENIUS: HIP HOP

Murda Beatz

“Nice For What” – Drake; “Butterfly Effect” – Travis Scott; “Motorsport” – Migos ft. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B; “Portland” – Drake ft. Quavo and Travis Scott; “It’s a Vibe” – 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhene Aiko

Boi-1da

“God’s Plan” – Drake; “No Limit” – G-Eazy

Tank God

“rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Cardo

“God’s Plan” – Drake

Yung Exclusive

“God’s Plan” – Drake

SECRET GENIUS: R&B

James Fauntleroy

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars; “Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars & Cardi B; “Filthy” – Justin Timberlake

Christopher Brody Brown

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars; “Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars & Cardi B

The Stereotypes

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars; “Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars & Cardi B

Syk Sense

“Location” – Khalid; “Shot Down” – Khalid; “Saved” – Khalid

PartyNextDoor

“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

SECRET GENIUS: DANCE

Jordan ‘DJ Swivel’ Young

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers

Vincent Pontare & Salem Al Fakir

“More Than You Know” – Axwell & Ingrosso

Ed Drewett

“Mama” – Jonas Blue

RØMANS

Mama” – Jonas Blue

Giorgio Tuinfort

“2U” – David Guetta ft Justin Bieber

SECRET GENIUS: LATIN

Gaby Music

“Se Preparó” – Ozuna; “SUBEME LA RADIO” – Enrique Iglesias; “Dura” – Daddy Yankee; “Ahora Dice” – Chris Jeday, J Balvin and Arcangel

Carlos Rivera

“Se Preparó” – Ozuna; “SUBEME LA RADIO” – Enrique Iglesias; “Ahora Dice” – Chris Jeday, J Balvin and Arcangel

Torres & Rengifo

“Echame La Culpa” – Luis Fonsi ft. Demi Lovato; “Báilame (Remix)” – Nacho, Yandel, Bad Bunny

Adam Assad

“Mi Gente” – J Balvin, Willy William

Mohambi

“Mi Gente” – J Balvin, Willy William

SECRET GENIUS: ROCK

Mattman & Robin

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons; “Walking The Wire” – Imagine Dragons

Joel Little

“Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

David Pramik

“Home” -Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors, Bebe Rexha

Jake Sinclair

“Death Of A Bachelor” – Panic! At The Disco; “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” – Panic! At The Disco

Camille Purcell

“Rain” – The Script

SECRET GENIUS: COUNTRY

Ashley Gorley

“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett; “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

David Garcia

“Meant to Be” – Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha; Take Back Home Girl – Chris Lane feat. Tori Kelly

Jesse Frasure

“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett; “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

Shane McAnally

“Unforgettable,” “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett; “Written in the Sand” – Old Dominion

Josh Miller

“Meant to Be” – Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha; Take Back Home Girl – Chris Lane feat. Tori Kelly

SECRET GENIUS: SOCIAL MESSAGE

6ix, Andrew Taggart, Dylan Wiggins

“1-800-273-8255” – Logic ft. Khalid and Alessia Cara

Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac

“What About Us” – P!nk

Frank Dukes, Doc McKinney

“Pray For Me (with Kendrick Lamar)” – The Weeknd

Benj Paskek, Adam Gubman, Alex Lacamoire, Greg Wells, Justin Paul

“This Is Me” – Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman Ensemble

Ludwig Goransson

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

SECRET GENIUS: ENGINEER

John Hanes

“Love Lies” – Normani and Khalid; “Never Be The Same” – Camila Cabello

Rick Steel

“Unforgettable” – French Montana ft. Swae Lee

Andres Restrepo

“Mi Gente” – J Balvin & Willy William

Kesha Lee

“XO TOUR Lif3” – Lil Uzi Vert

Steve Fitzmaurice

“Too Good at Goodbyes” – Sam Smith

SECRET GENIUS: MIXING ENGINEER

Manny Marroquin

“rockstar” – Post Malone ft 21 Savage; “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled; “Attention” – Charlie Puth; “Congratulations” – Post Malone; “Silence” – Marshmello and Khalid; “Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller; “I Fall Apart” – Post Malone; “Psycho” – Post Malone; “Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato; “Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

Serban Ghenea

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons; “What Lovers Do” – Maroon 5 ft. SZA; “Dusk Till Dawn” – ZAYN; “Wolves” – Marshmello & Selena Gomez; “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars; “Meant To Be” – Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha

Jaycen Joshua

“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Unforgettable” – French Montana and Swae Lee

Josh Gudwin

“New Rules”– Dua Lipa; “IDGAF” – Dua Lipa

Leslie Brathwaite

“XO TOUR Lif3” – Lil Uzi Vert