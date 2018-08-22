Songwriters and Producers Behind ‘Havana,’ ‘God’s Plan,’ More Nominated for Spotify Secret Genius Awards

Spotify announced last year that it will recognize the songwriters, producers and engineers behind some of today’s biggest hits with an annual awards program called Secret Genius, and today it announced the second annual nominees for the prizes.
The awards show, hosted by artist/producer Ne-Yo, will take place on Nov. 16 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
“I look forward to hosting Spotify’s Secret Genius Awards this Fall and joining in the effort to properly recognize and raise awareness of the creative minds behind the music,” said NE-YO. “As both a songwriter and artist I understand just how much these men and women drive the musical soundtracks of our lives. It’s important we honor their hard work and immense contributions.”
The 2017 Secret Genius Awards honored Rick Rubin as the Legendary Genius, Max Martin as producer of the year, J Kash as songwriter of the year and more with performances by Shawn Mendes, Halsey and PartyNextDoor.
As described in the announcement, Secret Genius “shines particular light on the masterminds behind the music that fans are streaming the most on Spotify.” Since the program’s inception, Spotify continues to tell the stories behind today’s biggest hits on the Secret Genius podcast, hosts songwriting “Songshops” camps, and provides studio access to rising songwriters, among other ongoing efforts.
SECRET GENIUS: SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ali Tamposi
“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Wolves” – Selena Gomez and Marshmello; “Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt; “Lonely Together” – Avicii ft. Rita Ora
Brian Lee
“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Wolves” – Selena Gomez and Marshmello; “Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt, “Lonely Together” – Avicii ft. Rita Ora
Starrah
“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Feels” – Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean; “What Lovers Do” – Maroon 5 ft SZA
Justin Tranter
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons; “Friends” – Justin Bieber and BloodPop
Sarah Aarons
“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara; “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
SECRET GENIUS: PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Louis Bell
“rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage; “Psycho” – Post Malone ft Ty Dolla $ign; “Candy Paint” – Post Malone; “Better Now” – Post Malone; “Wolves”– Selena Gomez and Marshmello
Frank Dukes
“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Never Be The Same” – Camila Cabello; “Better Now” – Post Malone
Andrew Watt
“Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt; “Lonely Together” – Avicii ft. Rita Ora
Mike Will Made-It
“Unforgettable” – French Montana and Swae Lee; “DNA.” – Kendrick Lamar
Steve Mac
“Your Song” – Rita Ora; “Strip That Down” – Liam Payne and Quavo
SECRET GENIUS: BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR
Tank God
“rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
6ix
“1-800-273-8255” – Logic ft. Khalid and Alessia Cara
David Park
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
The Orphanage
“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato
Whiskey Water
“IDGAF” – Dua Lipa
SECRET GENIUS: POP
Ian Kirkpatrick
“New Rules” – Dua Lipa; “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco
“Happier” – Ed Sheeran; “Crying in the Club” – Camila Cabello; “Now or Never” – Halsey
Caroline Ailin
“New Rules” – Dua Lipa
Emily Warren
“New Rules” – Dua Lipa
Jason Evigan
“What Lovers Do” – Maroon 5 ft. SZA, “Girls Like You” – Maroon 5
SECRET GENIUS: HIP HOP
Murda Beatz
“Nice For What” – Drake; “Butterfly Effect” – Travis Scott; “Motorsport” – Migos ft. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B; “Portland” – Drake ft. Quavo and Travis Scott; “It’s a Vibe” – 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhene Aiko
Boi-1da
“God’s Plan” – Drake; “No Limit” – G-Eazy
Tank God
“rockstar” – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
Cardo
“God’s Plan” – Drake
Yung Exclusive
“God’s Plan” – Drake
SECRET GENIUS: R&B
James Fauntleroy
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars; “Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars & Cardi B; “Filthy” – Justin Timberlake
Christopher Brody Brown
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars; “Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars & Cardi B
The Stereotypes
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars; “Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars & Cardi B
Syk Sense
“Location” – Khalid; “Shot Down” – Khalid; “Saved” – Khalid
PartyNextDoor
“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
SECRET GENIUS: DANCE
Jordan ‘DJ Swivel’ Young
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers
Vincent Pontare & Salem Al Fakir
“More Than You Know” – Axwell & Ingrosso
Ed Drewett
“Mama” – Jonas Blue
RØMANS
Mama” – Jonas Blue
Giorgio Tuinfort
“2U” – David Guetta ft Justin Bieber
SECRET GENIUS: LATIN
Gaby Music
“Se Preparó” – Ozuna; “SUBEME LA RADIO” – Enrique Iglesias; “Dura” – Daddy Yankee; “Ahora Dice” – Chris Jeday, J Balvin and Arcangel
Carlos Rivera
“Se Preparó” – Ozuna; “SUBEME LA RADIO” – Enrique Iglesias; “Ahora Dice” – Chris Jeday, J Balvin and Arcangel
Torres & Rengifo
“Echame La Culpa” – Luis Fonsi ft. Demi Lovato; “Báilame (Remix)” – Nacho, Yandel, Bad Bunny
Adam Assad
“Mi Gente” – J Balvin, Willy William
Mohambi
“Mi Gente” – J Balvin, Willy William
SECRET GENIUS: ROCK
Mattman & Robin
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons; “Walking The Wire” – Imagine Dragons
Joel Little
“Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons
David Pramik
“Home” -Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors, Bebe Rexha
Jake Sinclair
“Death Of A Bachelor” – Panic! At The Disco; “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” – Panic! At The Disco
Camille Purcell
“Rain” – The Script
SECRET GENIUS: COUNTRY
Ashley Gorley
“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett; “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
David Garcia
“Meant to Be” – Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha; Take Back Home Girl – Chris Lane feat. Tori Kelly
Jesse Frasure
“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett; “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
Shane McAnally
“Unforgettable,” “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett; “Written in the Sand” – Old Dominion
Josh Miller
“Meant to Be” – Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha; Take Back Home Girl – Chris Lane feat. Tori Kelly
SECRET GENIUS: SOCIAL MESSAGE
6ix, Andrew Taggart, Dylan Wiggins
“1-800-273-8255” – Logic ft. Khalid and Alessia Cara
Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac
“What About Us” – P!nk
Frank Dukes, Doc McKinney
“Pray For Me (with Kendrick Lamar)” – The Weeknd
Benj Paskek, Adam Gubman, Alex Lacamoire, Greg Wells, Justin Paul
“This Is Me” – Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman Ensemble
Ludwig Goransson
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
SECRET GENIUS: ENGINEER
John Hanes
“Love Lies” – Normani and Khalid; “Never Be The Same” – Camila Cabello
Rick Steel
“Unforgettable” – French Montana ft. Swae Lee
Andres Restrepo
“Mi Gente” – J Balvin & Willy William
Kesha Lee
“XO TOUR Lif3” – Lil Uzi Vert
Steve Fitzmaurice
“Too Good at Goodbyes” – Sam Smith
SECRET GENIUS: MIXING ENGINEER
Manny Marroquin
“rockstar” – Post Malone ft 21 Savage; “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled; “Attention” – Charlie Puth; “Congratulations” – Post Malone; “Silence” – Marshmello and Khalid; “Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller; “I Fall Apart” – Post Malone; “Psycho” – Post Malone; “Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato; “Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
Serban Ghenea
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons; “What Lovers Do” – Maroon 5 ft. SZA; “Dusk Till Dawn” – ZAYN; “Wolves” – Marshmello & Selena Gomez; “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars; “Meant To Be” – Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha
Jaycen Joshua
“Havana” – Camila Cabello; “Unforgettable” – French Montana and Swae Lee
Josh Gudwin
“New Rules”– Dua Lipa; “IDGAF” – Dua Lipa
Leslie Brathwaite
“XO TOUR Lif3” – Lil Uzi Vert