You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sci-Fi Drama ‘Sona’ Starring Ashley Clements Premieres on Legendary’s Alpha

Kickstarter-funded series features cameo by Wil Wheaton

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sona - Ashley Clements
CREDIT: Jigsaw Ensemble/Legendary Digital Networks

Ashley Clements’ “Sona” space-drama series — a labor of love that was shot mostly in her L.A. apartment — premieres today on Legendary Digital NetworksAlpha subscription streaming service.

“Sona” was created by and starring Clements (“Lizzie Bennet Diaries”), directed by Brendan Bradley and produced by Bradley’s Jigsaw Ensemble production company. Legendary’s Alpha, which has exclusive rights to “Sona” for six months, will release new episodes of the eight-part series on a weekly basis each Wednesday. The show is available at watch.sonaseries.com.

Set in a future where aliens are no longer welcome on Earth, the show stars Clements as Lt. Belyn Sona, a United Earth Space Corps officer who’s separated from her alien husband (Bradley) and jettisoned into space in a malfunctioning escape pod. Sona slowly unravels mentally and emotionally through a series of flashbacks as she drifts through space in isolation.

Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) makes a cameo appearance in the second episode, airing Aug. 29, playing a human who’s not a big fan of the extraterrestrial immigrants. Wheaton was “my dream sci-fi guest star,” Clements said, saying that “Star Trek: The Next Generation” her “gateway drug into sci-fi.”

Related

Clements started working on the project with Bradley last year. “It came from a place of making something completely on my own terms – and self-contained enough that I could shoot it in my own home,” she said.

The principal photography for “Sona” was shot in Clements’ apartment in Silver Lake, on a space-pod set they constructed in a 6-by-8-foot nook off her dining room. The set took three weeks to design and build, but according to Clements and Bradley, it cost less than renting a soundstage for one day.

“She performed it as a one-woman show, essentially,” Bradley said.

At that point, the duo turned to Kickstarter to raise money from fans to add post-production elements including VFX, sound design, an original score, and location shoots for flashback scenes (including the one with Wheaton). The “Sona” crew set a minimum goal of $10,000 with the Kickstarter campaign launched in February 2018 — which they raised in four hours — and ended up raising $30,558 in three weeks.

During the Kickstarter campaign, Legendary Digital president Adam Rymer reached out to Clements via Twitter DM to inquire about bringing “Sona” to Alpha and they inked a distribution pact.

As part of the deal, donors to the “Sona” Kickstarter fund will receive free access to Alpha (projectalpha.com) for a limited time to be able to watch the full series, in addition to posters, postcards, and other show-related swag. Legendary Digital Networks’ Alpha service regularly costs $4.99 per month, or $49.99 for a one-year subscription.

The cast of “Sona” includes Lauren Lopez, who co-starred with Clements in Kickstarter-funded series “Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party,” as the voice of on-board computer that Lt. Sona talks to. The score for the series was composed by Erik Scott Smith.

“We’re thrilled to add ‘Sona’ to our Alpha slate, because this gripping sci-fi tale is unlike anything we have seen before and because Ashley and [Bradley’s] passion for filmmaking echoes our own — doing whatever it takes to tell the best story,” Johnny Wickham, VP of development at Legendary Digital Networks, said in a statement.

Watch the trailer for “Sona”:

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Digital

  • Crunchyroll to Produce Original Anime Shows

    AT&T’s Ellation Launches Studios in Burbank & Tokyo to Produce Crunchyroll Originals

    Ashley Clements’ “Sona” space-drama series — a labor of love that was shot mostly in her L.A. apartment — premieres today on Legendary Digital Networks’ Alpha subscription streaming service. “Sona” was created by and starring Clements (“Lizzie Bennet Diaries”), directed by Brendan Bradley and produced by Bradley’s Jigsaw Ensemble production company. Legendary’s Alpha, which has exclusive rights […]

  • Pink and Kelly Clarkson American Music

    YouTube Music Signs American Music Awards Two-Year Title Sponsorship Deal

    Ashley Clements’ “Sona” space-drama series — a labor of love that was shot mostly in her L.A. apartment — premieres today on Legendary Digital Networks’ Alpha subscription streaming service. “Sona” was created by and starring Clements (“Lizzie Bennet Diaries”), directed by Brendan Bradley and produced by Bradley’s Jigsaw Ensemble production company. Legendary’s Alpha, which has exclusive rights […]

  • Tubi Channels

    Free Streaming Service Tubi Launches Branded Partner Channels

    Ashley Clements’ “Sona” space-drama series — a labor of love that was shot mostly in her L.A. apartment — premieres today on Legendary Digital Networks’ Alpha subscription streaming service. “Sona” was created by and starring Clements (“Lizzie Bennet Diaries”), directed by Brendan Bradley and produced by Bradley’s Jigsaw Ensemble production company. Legendary’s Alpha, which has exclusive rights […]

  • Sona - Ashley Clements

    Sci-Fi Drama 'Sona' Starring Ashley Clements Premieres on Legendary's Alpha

    Ashley Clements’ “Sona” space-drama series — a labor of love that was shot mostly in her L.A. apartment — premieres today on Legendary Digital Networks’ Alpha subscription streaming service. “Sona” was created by and starring Clements (“Lizzie Bennet Diaries”), directed by Brendan Bradley and produced by Bradley’s Jigsaw Ensemble production company. Legendary’s Alpha, which has exclusive rights […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Removes Disinformation Attributed to Iran & Russia

    Ashley Clements’ “Sona” space-drama series — a labor of love that was shot mostly in her L.A. apartment — premieres today on Legendary Digital Networks’ Alpha subscription streaming service. “Sona” was created by and starring Clements (“Lizzie Bennet Diaries”), directed by Brendan Bradley and produced by Bradley’s Jigsaw Ensemble production company. Legendary’s Alpha, which has exclusive rights […]

  • Sarah Rosen - Twitter

    Twitter's David Grossman Exits, Sarah Rosen to Head U.S. Entertainment Partnerships

    Ashley Clements’ “Sona” space-drama series — a labor of love that was shot mostly in her L.A. apartment — premieres today on Legendary Digital Networks’ Alpha subscription streaming service. “Sona” was created by and starring Clements (“Lizzie Bennet Diaries”), directed by Brendan Bradley and produced by Bradley’s Jigsaw Ensemble production company. Legendary’s Alpha, which has exclusive rights […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Is Giving Its Users Trust Scores (Report)

    Ashley Clements’ “Sona” space-drama series — a labor of love that was shot mostly in her L.A. apartment — premieres today on Legendary Digital Networks’ Alpha subscription streaming service. “Sona” was created by and starring Clements (“Lizzie Bennet Diaries”), directed by Brendan Bradley and produced by Bradley’s Jigsaw Ensemble production company. Legendary’s Alpha, which has exclusive rights […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad