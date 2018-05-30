‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lucasfilm claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Ads placed for the Star Wars franchise prequel had an estimated media value of $5.79 million through Sunday for 1,307 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 21-27. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lucasfilm prioritized spend across networks including ABC, ESPN and NBC, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, The Voice and American Idol.

Just behind “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8,” which saw 503 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.23 million.

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” (EMV: $2.93 million), Warner Bros.’ “Tag” ($2.75 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Superfly” ($2 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Superfly” has the best iSpot Attention Index (121) in the ranking, getting 21% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



Related Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him 'Incredibles 2' to Make June Theatrical Debut in China