×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Set to Debut Sofia Vergara Daily Docu-Series About Love and Relationships

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sofia Vergara
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform.

The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded last year. It’s slated to debut on Facebook Watch on Jan. 1, 2019, with a new story to premiere daily throughout the year.

Vergara — who has more than 9 million followers on Facebook — is best known for her role on ABC sitcom “Modern Family.” She’ll be the subject of several stories in the series.

Facebook is funding the show, which is part of its investment strategy to boost programming and viewing on its Facebook Watch platform.

The goal of Raze “was to always provide a place where people can share passionate stories and make a difference,” Vergara said in a statement. “The ‘365 Days of Love’ daily documentary series does just that by allowing us to create a movement that challenges the world to contemplate the things that make us connected as humans.”

For “365 Days of Love,” producers are teaming with industry talent and influencers, as well as emerging filmmakers and fans to create the segments, offering their individual perspectives on what love means to them. The producers are soliciting submissions from anyone interested in sharing their stories on the “365 Days of Love” page (facebook.com/365daysshow).

The series concept was developed by Kathleen Grace, CEO of New Form. Noah Meisner is executive producer for New Form. Vergara will serve as executive producer, along with her business partner, Luis Balaguer, at Raze.

Raze was co-founded in 2016 by Vergara, Balaguer and Emiliano Calemzuk (former CEO of Fox Television. Investors include UTA, Greycroft Partners and Raine Ventures. New Form, formed in 2014, is backed by investors including Discovery, ITV, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Popular on Variety

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone On Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is the One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

More Digital

  • Brad Bird Variety Creative Impact Honor

    'Incredibles,' 'Ratatouille' Director Feted by Variety's Home Entertainment Hall of Fame

    Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform. The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded […]

  • HyperFocal: 0

    Paramount's Bob Buchi Inducted into Variety's Home Entertainment Hall of Fame

    Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform. The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded […]

  • Sofia Vergara

    Facebook Set to Debut Sofia Vergara Daily Docu-Series About Love and Relationships

    Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform. The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded […]

  • RYOT Co-Founder Bryn Mooser Out Oath

    RYOT Co-Founder Bryn Mooser Out at Oath (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform. The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded […]

  • Soyoung Han looks at a display

    New 4K Format, Growing Digital Libraries Invigorate Home Entertainment Market

    Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform. The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded […]

  • Attack on Titan - Funimation and

    Hulu Lands Funimation First-Look Deal for Japanese Anime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform. The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded […]

  • Commercials Ads Streaming Illustration Placeholder

    TV's Next Commercial Break Might Be the Pause in Your Binge (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Facebook Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform. The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad