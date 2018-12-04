Facebook Set to Debut Sofia Vergara Daily Docu-Series About Love and Relationships

Sofia Vergara will executive produce and be featured in a new show for Watch, “365 Days of Love,” presenting a range of personal stories about human connection, set to stream daily in 2019 on the social platform.

The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Raze, the Latino entertainment company Vergara co-founded last year. It’s slated to debut on on Jan. 1, 2019, with a new story to premiere daily throughout the year.

Vergara — who has more than 9 million followers on Facebook — is best known for her role on ABC sitcom “Modern Family.” She’ll be the subject of several stories in the series.

is funding the show, which is part of its investment strategy to boost programming and viewing on its platform.

The goal of Raze “was to always provide a place where people can share passionate stories and make a difference,” Vergara said in a statement. “The ‘365 Days of Love’ daily documentary series does just that by allowing us to create a movement that challenges the world to contemplate the things that make us connected as humans.”

For “365 Days of Love,” producers are teaming with industry talent and influencers, as well as emerging filmmakers and fans to create the segments, offering their individual perspectives on what love means to them. The producers are soliciting submissions from anyone interested in sharing their stories on the “365 Days of Love” page (facebook.com/365daysshow).

The series concept was developed by Kathleen Grace, CEO of New Form. Noah Meisner is executive producer for New Form. Vergara will serve as executive producer, along with her business partner, Luis Balaguer, at Raze.

Raze was co-founded in 2016 by Vergara, Balaguer and Emiliano Calemzuk (former CEO of Fox Television. Investors include UTA, Greycroft Partners and Raine Ventures. New Form, formed in 2014, is backed by investors including Discovery, ITV, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.