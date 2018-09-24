You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snapchat Gets Visual Product Search Powered by Amazon

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Snap

Snap is adding visual product search to Snapchat to let its users identify products just by capturing them with their phone camera, the company announced Monday morning. Snapchat’s visual search is being powered by Amazon, and consumers will be able to easily order recognized products through the e-commerce giant.

“We’ll be rolling it out slowly, but we wanted to announce it to everyone at the same time,” the company said in a blog post that also called the new feature a test. “Snapchat has always been the fastest way to communicate, and now it’s the fastest way to shop!”

In addition to recognizing products directly, the app will also allow users to scan bar codes as a way to access product information. Once a product is recognized, Snapchat’s app is going to display a product card with some basic information. Users can then tap on the card to open the Amazon app on their phone, and order it there.

Visual product search isn’t entirely new. Amazon has been offering similar features for its users since 2009, when it first introduced book and CD search within its app. The company subsequently rolled out visual search capabilities for additional items, and now offers this feature for all kinds of products.

Snap investors seemed to be intrigued about the feature Monday morning, briefly sending the stock up 3%. However, the upswing wasn’t enough to make up for an extended slide, with shares trading below Friday’s closing price at the time of writing.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Digital

  • Snapchat Gets Amazon-Powered Visual Product Search

    Snapchat Gets Visual Product Search Powered by Amazon

    Snap is adding visual product search to Snapchat to let its users identify products just by capturing them with their phone camera, the company announced Monday morning. Snapchat’s visual search is being powered by Amazon, and consumers will be able to easily order recognized products through the e-commerce giant. “We’ll be rolling it out slowly, […]

  • hulu-logo

    Hulu Hires GoPro, TiVo Execs to Fill Out Technology Leadership Team

    Snap is adding visual product search to Snapchat to let its users identify products just by capturing them with their phone camera, the company announced Monday morning. Snapchat’s visual search is being powered by Amazon, and consumers will be able to easily order recognized products through the e-commerce giant. “We’ll be rolling it out slowly, […]

  • Shazam

    Apple Closes Shazam Acquisition, Starts Phasing Out Ads

    Snap is adding visual product search to Snapchat to let its users identify products just by capturing them with their phone camera, the company announced Monday morning. Snapchat’s visual search is being powered by Amazon, and consumers will be able to easily order recognized products through the e-commerce giant. “We’ll be rolling it out slowly, […]

  • Facebook India Hires Former Head of

    Facebook India Hires Former Head of Fox's Hotstar Streaming Service

    Snap is adding visual product search to Snapchat to let its users identify products just by capturing them with their phone camera, the company announced Monday morning. Snapchat’s visual search is being powered by Amazon, and consumers will be able to easily order recognized products through the e-commerce giant. “We’ll be rolling it out slowly, […]

  • Roku Fall Update Includes 4K Streaming

    Roku Starts Selling New Premiere 4K Streaming Adapters, Roku TV Wireless Speakers

    Snap is adding visual product search to Snapchat to let its users identify products just by capturing them with their phone camera, the company announced Monday morning. Snapchat’s visual search is being powered by Amazon, and consumers will be able to easily order recognized products through the e-commerce giant. “We’ll be rolling it out slowly, […]

  • Lisa Marino RockYou - Mom.me

    RockYou Media Buys Mom.me From Whalerock Industries as Part of Roll-Up Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Snap is adding visual product search to Snapchat to let its users identify products just by capturing them with their phone camera, the company announced Monday morning. Snapchat’s visual search is being powered by Amazon, and consumers will be able to easily order recognized products through the e-commerce giant. “We’ll be rolling it out slowly, […]

  • Pandora

    SiriusXM to Acquire Pandora in $3.5 Billion Deal

    Snap is adding visual product search to Snapchat to let its users identify products just by capturing them with their phone camera, the company announced Monday morning. Snapchat’s visual search is being powered by Amazon, and consumers will be able to easily order recognized products through the e-commerce giant. “We’ll be rolling it out slowly, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad