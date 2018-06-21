Snapchat Extends Shows Format to Creators

Snapchat Shows, a short-form serialized video format that was employed strictly by premium content providers like NBC Universal, is now being extended to creators on the social platform.

Snap disclosed the change Thursday at the Vidcon event in Anaheim, where Sean Mills, director of content partnerships, spoke and revealed that the first such Show will feature makeup artist Patrick Starrr, creator and star of a E!-branded makeover Show, “Face Forward.”

Now Snap will be looking to work more with the influencers that are popular on its platform, a stark departure from just a few years ago when Snapchat was widely criticized for ignoring them. But with Vidcon in full effect, leading streaming platforms including Facebook and Instagram are touting new opportunities to pursue monetizable content strategies on their respective platforms.

The Snapchat Show featuring Starrr will have a makeover tutorial format, and is expected to launch on the Discover Platform later this year. Snap is also producing a new 3D Bitmoji with Starrr.

The push for influencers marks the second Show-related announcement this week from Snap, which also expanded its original programming into a new genre: soft-scripted docu-series, with the first Snapchat Show in this area from Bunim-Murray Productions starring teen YouTube creator Summer Mckeen.