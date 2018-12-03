Snapchat Sets Premiere Date for ‘Growing Up Is a Drag’ Teen-Queens Show From Bunim-Murray

Snap is continuing its regular release cadence for Snapchat original shows, setting the premiere date for “Growing Up Is a Drag,” a docu-series about teen drag stars from reality TV pioneer Bunim-Murray Productions and PB&J Television.

The newest short-form Snap Original premieres Monday, Dec. 17, and will run daily through Dec. 24 on the Snapchat Discover page’s Shows section. “Growing Up Is a Drag,” which Bunim-Murray bills as a coming-of-age story, showcases kids who live across the U.S. as they use social media as a lifeline to find community, connection and friendship in the teen-queen scene. It’s part of a broader slate of Snap Originals branching into scripted and reality programming.

Bunim-Murray is the production company behind such shows as “The Real World,” “Project Runway” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In another project for Snapchat, Bunim-Murray produces quasi-reality series “Endless Summer” starring teen YouTube creator Summer McKeen and her boyfriend, Dylan Jordan, which debuted in October.

“Bunim-Murray has a long history of creating opportunities for underrepresented voices so bringing this groundbreaking series to Snap was a natural fit,” said chairman and CEO Gil Goldschein. “We know viewers are going to love following these creative, courageous teens as we watch them pursue their dreams amidst adversity and use their drag alter-egos to boost their own self-confidence and find their place in this world.”

“Growing Up Is a Drag” executive producer Patty Ivins, who co-produced the show under her PB&J Television banner, called the cast “truly brave, authentic and hilarious as they live their truth, defying society’s norms… They are truly the best example of the power of nonfiction media to open audiences up to new worlds and new friends.”

Snap’s originals strategy had been led by VP of content Nick Bell, who is exiting the company after five years. The content team is now being overseen by Jared Grusd, Snap’s recently named chief strategy officer.