You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snap’s VP of Marketing Steve LaBella Leaving as Company Looks to Tweak Messaging

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Snapchat logos
CREDIT: Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock

Snap’s vice president of marketing and brand identity Steve LaBella is leaving the company, Cheddar reported Friday morning. News of the departure comes just one day after CEO Evan Spiegel demanded better marketing and communications in a company-wide memo.

LaBella will stay on until the end of November; there is no word yet on a potential replacement. He had joined Snap in spring of 2016. Before that, LaBella worked for about a decade for Mattel and Fisher Price, most recently as SVP of global marketing for the toy maker.

His departure comes at the end of a challenging year for the company, which struggled after a botched redesign roll-out earlier this year. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel acknowledged some of those struggles in a memo sent to employees this week, which was first published by Cheddar Thursday.

We rushed our redesign, solving one problem but creating many others,” Spiegel wrote in the memo. He admitted that the company underestimated the frustration the new design would cause with users, and said that it lost its way by focusing on the wrong things. “The biggest mistake we made with our redesign was compromising our core product value of being the fastest way to communicate.”

Related

Going forward, Spiegel argued, the company would have to once again establish itself as something that is first and foremost a communications tool. This would not only help retain existing users and get them to use the product more, but actually also help to win over new users.

“Many older users today see Snapchat as frivolous or a waste of time because they think Snapchat is social media rather than a faster way to communicate,” Spiegel wrote. “Changing the design language of our product and improving our marketing and communications around Snapchat will help users understand our value.”

In the past, Spiegel had argued that the app was too complicated for new users, with an unclear value proposition. In this new memo, Spiegel seemed to argue that the solution to this problem is not an evolution of Snapchat, but a return to its roots and its core purpose of communication between close-knit groups of friends. In fact, the memo uses the word “communicate” over 40 times.

The notion that a solution to Snapchat’s woes has been part of the product since its very beginning is also a clear challenge to the company’s messaging, with LaBella being one of the key people to blame. In Spiegel’s words: “It is imperative that we deliver our core product value and do a better job differentiating Snapchat by communicating that value to new users.”

The memo, as well as LaBella’s departure, seemed to instill little confidence in Snap investors. After briefly sending the company’s share price to a record low of $7.62 following Thursday’s publication of the memo, the stock continued to trade in negative territory Friday, down 1.7% from the day’s opening price.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Digital

  • Snapchat logos

    Snap's VP of Marketing Steve LaBella Leaving as Company Looks to Tweak Messaging

    Snap’s vice president of marketing and brand identity Steve LaBella is leaving the company, Cheddar reported Friday morning. News of the departure comes just one day after CEO Evan Spiegel demanded better marketing and communications in a company-wide memo. LaBella will stay on until the end of November; there is no word yet on a […]

  • Nintendo Patents Case That Turns Phone

    Nintendo Patents Case That Turns Phone Into Working Gameboy

    Snap’s vice president of marketing and brand identity Steve LaBella is leaving the company, Cheddar reported Friday morning. News of the departure comes just one day after CEO Evan Spiegel demanded better marketing and communications in a company-wide memo. LaBella will stay on until the end of November; there is no word yet on a […]

  • virtual reality

    Facebook’s Oculus Looking to Invest in Location-Based Virtual Reality (EXCLUSIVE)

    Snap’s vice president of marketing and brand identity Steve LaBella is leaving the company, Cheddar reported Friday morning. News of the departure comes just one day after CEO Evan Spiegel demanded better marketing and communications in a company-wide memo. LaBella will stay on until the end of November; there is no word yet on a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad