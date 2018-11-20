Snap Close to Release Two-Camera Spectacles (Report)

Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap is getting ready to release a new version of its Spectacles eyewear, according to a new Cheddar report. The new model will cost $350, and feature two cameras instead of one, according to the report, which also states that Snap is aiming for a release by year’s end.

A Snap spokesperson declined to comment.

Snap released a revamped version of its original Spectacles product in April. This second generation of the device featured only moderate changes over the original, including a smaller frame and an option for prescription lens inserts.

The upcoming third version seems to be a bigger departure: With two cameras, the model is supposed to be able to produce augmented reality effects for the videos it captures. In addition, the device reportedly features an aluminum frame.

Spectacles have yet to turn into a financial success for Snap. The company initially created some buzz for the product by limiting the release of the first version. This apparently led to Snap vastly overestimating the demand for the product, resulting in a $40 million write-down for unsold inventory.