Snap Stock Slips on Disclosure of Regulatory Probe Into IPO

CREDIT: Snap

Shares of Snap, parent company of Snapchat, fell as much as 4.8% in trading Wednesday after the company said the Justice Department and the SEC are investigating whether it misled investors leading up to its initial public offering last year.

On Tuesday, Snap said it had been subpoenaed by the U.S. regulatory agencies in inquiries related to a federal class-action lawsuit alleging the company failed to disclose the extent to which Facebook’s Instagram had impacted growth of the Snapchat user base and that it didn’t reveal info in a whistleblower claim by a former employee filed in January 2017 who alleged Snap faked user-growth metrics.

“It is our understanding that these regulators are investigating issues related to the previously disclosed allegations asserted in the class action about our IPO disclosures,” the company said in a statement. “While we do not have complete visibility into these investigations, our understanding is that the DOJ is likely focused on IPO disclosures relating to competition from Instagram.”

Since Snap’s March 2017 IPO, the stock price has fallen more than 70%. Shares were down 1.5% as of 10:15 a.m. ET, to $6.61 per share, amid an uptick in broader market indexes.

Investors have grown bearish on Snap amid slowing user growth and concerns that it will need more capital going into 2019. For the third quarter of 2018, Snap lost 2 million daily active users compared with the previous quarter, down 1% sequentially, to stand at an average of 186 million for the period.

Snap also has seen a shakeup in its executive ranks, including the recent departures of VP of content Nick Bellchief strategy officer Imran Khan, and VP of marketing Steve LaBella.

  Fire TV Recast Review

    Fire TV Recast Review: A Solid Choice for Fire TV Owners Looking to Cut the Cord

    Comcast's Xfinity Stream Viewing Will Soon Count Toward Nielsen TV Ratings

    Tencent Profits Up 19% Despite Gaming Industry Woes

    James Corden's 'Late, Late Show' Lands in China

    Netflix Snaps Up Chiwetel Ejiofor's 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind'

    China Deletes Nearly 10,000 Social Media Accounts in Latest Crackdown

