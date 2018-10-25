Snap Just Lost Another 2 Million Users, Posts Q3 Earnings Beat

Snapchat corporate parent Snap seems to be following Twitter’s example: The company continues to bleed users, but it is getting a lot better at monetizing its existing user base.

During its most recent quarter, Snap lost 2 million daily active users compared to the previous quarter, but it handily beat analyst expectations on revenue and earnings. Investors responded by sending Snap’s share price up 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Snap generated revenue of $297.7 million in Q3 of 2018, compared to $207.9 million during the same quarter last year. The company’s net losses for the quarter were $325.15 million, which translated to a net loss of $0.25 per share. Last year around, Snap’s losses came in at $0.36 per share.

Analysts had expected revenue of $283 million, and losses of $0.27 per share.

These results mirror last quarter’s numbers, when the company disclosed that it had lost 3 million daily active users, while at the same time posting better-than expected revenue and earnings numbers.

Other notable tidbits from the earnings report:

This past quarter, 21 unique shows on Snapchat Discover reached a monthly active audience of over 10 million viewers.

Snapchat users have saved more than 200 billion Snaps to date.

Over 60 percent of Snapchat’s daily active users create Snaps every day.

