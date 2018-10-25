You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Snap Just Lost Another 2 Million Users, Posts Q3 Earnings Beat

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Snap Inc
Snapchat corporate parent Snap seems to be following Twitter’s example: The company continues to bleed users, but it is getting a lot better at monetizing its existing user base.

During its most recent quarter, Snap lost 2 million daily active users compared to the previous quarter, but it handily beat analyst expectations on revenue and earnings. Investors responded by sending Snap’s share price up 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Snap generated revenue of $297.7 million in Q3 of 2018, compared to $207.9 million during the same quarter last year. The company’s net losses for the quarter were $325.15 million, which translated to a net loss of $0.25 per share. Last year around, Snap’s losses came in at $0.36 per share.

Analysts had expected revenue of $283 million, and losses of $0.27 per share.

These results mirror last quarter’s numbers, when the company disclosed that it had lost 3 million daily active users, while at the same time posting better-than expected revenue and earnings numbers.

Other notable tidbits from the earnings report:

  • This past quarter, 21 unique shows on Snapchat Discover reached a monthly active audience of over 10 million viewers.
  • Snapchat users have saved more than 200 billion Snaps to date.
  • Over 60 percent of Snapchat’s daily active users create Snaps every day.

Developing.

