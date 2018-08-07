Snap Posts Q2 Revenue Beat, But Daily Users Down for First Time

How’s this for a mixed bag: Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. surpassed revenue expectations for the second quarter — but the company also disclosed that the number of its daily active users declined for the first time in its corporate history, to the tune of 3 million.

Snap generated some $262.26 million in revenue during the quarter ending June 30, compared to $181.67 million during the same quarter a year ago. Net losses came in at $353.31 million, compared to $443.09 million a year ago.

Analysts had expected revenue of $251.19 million.

Developing.

