Snap’s VP of Hardware Mark Randall Left Earlier This Month

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Snap’s VP of hardware Mark Randall left the company earlier this month, Variety has been able to confirm. The move comes after the Snapchat parent consolidated its hardware efforts under Snap’s SVP of engineering Jerry Hunter.

Randall told employees in an internal memo two weeks ago that he planned to “focus on growing my own company.” His departure was first reported by Cheddar Tuesday.

Randall had joined Snap in 2016 as VP of operations, with a focus on the company’s Spectacles smart glasses. He was elevated to lead the company’s hardware efforts a year ago. Previously, Randall oversaw supply chain efforts at companies including Amazon and its Lab 126 hardware division, Motorola and Google.

Thus far, Snap’s hardware business hasn’t been anywhere near the level of those companies. Snap introduced its Spectacles glasses with much fanfare in 2016, but hasn’t been able to find a substantive audience for the product. Snap CFO Drew Vollero revealed late last year that the company had to write off close to $40 million in unsold inventory and excess purchasing commitments because it had overestimated the demand for the product.

However, Snap hasn’t given up on Spectacles. The company introduced a new version of the glasses in April, which comes with new colors, a more comfortable, smaller frame and an option for prescription lenses.

