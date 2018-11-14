×

Are Americans Addicted to Smartphones? U.S. Consumers Check Their Phones 52 Times Daily, Study Finds

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
smartphone usage
CREDIT: Cultura/REX/Shutterstock

The first step is admitting you have a problem: About 39% of U.S. consumers confess that they believe they’re using their smartphones excessively, according to a new study.

On average, American consumers now check their smartphones an average of 52 times each day, according to the U.S. edition of the 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey from Deloitte. That’s up from 47 times per day on last year’s study, according to the consulting and professional services firm. About 35% of adults say they use their smartphones “very often” or “fairly often” for business uses outside normal working hours.

As evidence of addiction-like behavior with mobile devices continues to mount, that’s raised concerns that social media and smartphones are contributing to depression and other mental-health problems, especially among kids and younger adults. Per Deloitte’s 2018 mobile consumer study, 60% of U.S. consumers 18-34 admit to smartphone overuse — the highest level of any age group.

In response, device and app makers, including Apple, Samsung, and Facebook and Instagram, have rolled out new features to help users track and limit their usage. Deloitte’s study found 63% of the respondents reported trying to limit their smartphone usage; however, only half of those succeeded in cutting back.

Related

In any case, it’s clear that smartphones aren’t going away. In 2018, smartphone penetration has risen to 85% of the U.S. population, up three percentage points from last year. That means an estimated 270 million Americans own a smartphone, per Deloitte’s study.

“This year’s survey really advances the story of smartphones as the true center of our lives, both inside and outside the home,” said Kevin Westcott, Deloitte vice chairman and U.S. telecommunications, media and entertainment sector leader.

While smartphone penetration continued to rise, tablet ownership dropped — 57% of Americans surveyed said they own a tablet, versus 62% last year. Among other device categories, penetration rates per Deloitte’s 2018 survey were: laptop computers (77%), desktop computers (57%), fitness bands (21%), smartwatches (14%), and virtual-reality headsets (8%).

The U.S. findings from Deloitte’s 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey are based on responses from about 2,000 consumers 18 and older in the United States.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Huawei Plans to Release Its Own

    Huawei Working on AR Headset, Shooting for Release by 2020

    The first step is admitting you have a problem: About 39% of U.S. consumers confess that they believe they’re using their smartphones excessively, according to a new study. On average, American consumers now check their smartphones an average of 52 times each day, according to the U.S. edition of the 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey […]

  • Ben Rogers - NRG

    Entertainment Research Firm NRG Taps Ipsos Exec Ben Rogers

    The first step is admitting you have a problem: About 39% of U.S. consumers confess that they believe they’re using their smartphones excessively, according to a new study. On average, American consumers now check their smartphones an average of 52 times each day, according to the U.S. edition of the 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey […]

  • Stan Lee Obit Dead Remembered

    China Mourns Stan Lee, Whose Last Creation Was a Chinese Superhero

    The first step is admitting you have a problem: About 39% of U.S. consumers confess that they believe they’re using their smartphones excessively, according to a new study. On average, American consumers now check their smartphones an average of 52 times each day, according to the U.S. edition of the 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey […]

  • Harry Potter Wizards United

    'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Augmented-Reality Game to Launch in 2019

    The first step is admitting you have a problem: About 39% of U.S. consumers confess that they believe they’re using their smartphones excessively, according to a new study. On average, American consumers now check their smartphones an average of 52 times each day, according to the U.S. edition of the 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snap Stock Slips on Disclosure of Regulatory Probe Into IPO

    The first step is admitting you have a problem: About 39% of U.S. consumers confess that they believe they’re using their smartphones excessively, according to a new study. On average, American consumers now check their smartphones an average of 52 times each day, according to the U.S. edition of the 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey […]

  • Fire TV Recast Review

    Fire TV Recast Review: A Solid Choice for Fire TV Owners Looking to Cut the Cord

    The first step is admitting you have a problem: About 39% of U.S. consumers confess that they believe they’re using their smartphones excessively, according to a new study. On average, American consumers now check their smartphones an average of 52 times each day, according to the U.S. edition of the 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad