×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Smart Speakers Most Popular in Living Rooms, Followed by Bedrooms and Kitchens, Survey Says (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google Home entryway
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Amazon Echo may once have been marketed as the ideal kitchen speaker, but a new survey from Adobe Analytics shows that smart speakers are increasingly invading the living room. 63% smart speaker owners surveyed by the company said that they have a smart speaker in their living room, followed by 42% who have one in their bedroom and 37% who have such a device in their kitchen.

These findings have some major implications both on the types of smart devices that are being marketed to consumers, as well as the ways consumers are using them. For one thing, the growing use of smart speakers in living rooms seems to validate an increased focus on sound quality by major manufacturers over the last several months.

This included Apple’s entrance into the market with its HomePod, which is heavily focused on audio quality; Amazon’s introduction of better-sounding Echo speakers and equipment to bring the Alexa assistant to existing Hi-Fi audio systems; Sonos decision to position itself as the smart speaker maker for music lovers; and Google’s introduction of the Home Max speaker.

The increased use of smart speakers in the living room should also lead to further integrations with TV sets. Already, a number of manufacturers have begun to let Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant control TV playback.

Related

But the growing popularity of smart speakers in living rooms could also lead to new use cases for these types of devices around communal and entertainment experiences. “We see an opportunity to grow an entire industry of voice-based games for groups of friends having a get-together, or parents looking for an activity for their child,” said Adobe Analytics group manager Heidi Besik. Already, 20% of smart speaker owners have used their devices to play games, and 64% of these smart speaker gamers do this at least once a day, according to the survey.

Adobe has been querying consumers about smart speakers for some time. The company’s newest report indicates that smart speakers are a gateway for voice technology in general, with 72% of smart speaker owners believing that voice technology works well. Among non-owners, who presumably access smart assistants via their phones, that belief is only shared by 38% of survey respondents. What’s more, 58% of smart speaker owners use voice to access the internet or control devices every day; among non-owners, that number is just 24%.

Smart speakers are most often used to listen to music, check the weather and set alarms, but news consumption is quickly catching up, according to Adobe’s survey. 46% of smart speaker users check the news with their device, and 77% of that group query their speaker for news at least once a day. “For any content provider looking to drive more consumption of their stories, be it a news organization or radio station, voice offers a very compelling growth opportunity.” said Besik.

The latest Adobe Analytics voice survey also shows some growth potential for device makers looking to tap into unmet demands. 22% of smart speaker owners reported having such a device in their office. Bathroom use is at 13%, and only 5% reported having a smart speaker outside. Sonos in particular hinted at plans to expand into out-of-home devices in 2019, which could help the company fill a gap for consumers who increasingly rely on voice assistants.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Digital

  • Netflix phone

    Netflix Says It Never Accessed Facebook Users' Private Messages

    Netflix may have had technical access to read — and even delete — personal messages of Facebook users who opted in to its now-defunct social-sharing integration with Facebook. But Netflix says it never exploited that ability. According to a New York Times report based on internal Facebook documents, the social giant granted more than 150 partners [...]

  • Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a

    Facebook Reportedly Gave Tech Companies Access to User Data Beyond Disclosures

    Facebook gave tech companies like Amazon, Spotify, and Microsoft more access to user data than the company had previously disclosed. According to a New York Times report, the special arrangements were discovered in internal Facebook documents that track partnerships and were acquired by the Times. The report states that Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access [...]

  • Eros Now Launches Quickie Original Strand

    Eros Now Launches Quickie Original Strand With 'Date Gone Wrong' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Date Gone Wrong” is the first of a slate of original short-format video series being produced at Eros Now, the Indian streaming service operated by Eros International. The company plans about 50 series launches in 2019 in its Quickie strand, as part of its recently hinted-at strategy of launching 100 new series on the platform. [...]

  • Oath - Yahoo - AOL -

    Verizon Is Officially Killing the 'Oath' Name

    Oath, we hardly knew ye. Less than two years after Verizon unveiled Oath as the name for the merged AOL-Yahoo internet group, the telco announced that the name will be discontinued, with Oath to be renamed the “Verizon Media Group” as of Jan. 8, 2019. Oath has been a disappointment for Verizon: The telco spent nearly $10 [...]

  • Quibi - Tim Connolly - Jim

    Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi Adds Ex-Hulu Execs Tim Connolly, Jim O'Gorman to Management Team

    Quibi, the mobile-TV startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, has tapped several Hulu alums among its latest hires. Tim Connolly, formerly senior VP of partnerships and distribution at Hulu, has joined Quibi as head of partnerships and advertising. Jim O’Gorman, previously Hulu’s SVP of talent and organization, is now head of talent and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad