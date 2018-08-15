You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Skybound’s GammaRay Is Fandom Content for the Thinking Fan, David Alpert Says

Investors in the brand are Skybound, Skydance, Third Wave Ventures, and C Ventures

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
GammaRay - Skybound

Skybound Entertainment is officially launching GammaRay, a pop-culture video content brand targeted at highbrow fans of movies, TV, comics and games.

That’s according to David Alpert, one of Skybound’s partners along with Robert Kirkman and Jon Goldman, who is leading GammaRay as CEO. “It’s hard to find a place for intellectual discussion that’s not driven by lowest-common-denominator editorial,” Alpert said.

While it’s housed at Skybound, GammaRay is backed by three other investment partners: David Ellison’s Skydance Media, Allen DeBevoise’s Third Wave Ventures and C Ventures, a VC firm co-founded by entrepreneur Adrian Cheng and veteran investor Clive Ng. Alpert declined to disclose how much funding GammaRay has raised.

The concept for GammaRay, which had been brewing at Skybound for some time, is to provide a fan-focused brand “from the perspective of celebrating how artists make things,” Alpert said. “It’s the discussion in the back of the comics shop, but doing it in an intelligent way.”

The venture currently has 20 full-time staff, who are producing short-form video and articles. Over the last several months, GammaRay has quietly launched content on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. This week, it’s going to officially launch its website (gammaray.tv).

Related

According to Alpert, GammaRay will not just be a shill for Skybound productions like “The Walking Dead” or those of its partners. “It’s going to have its own completely separate identity,” he said. “We’ll cover Skybound stuff, but the vast majority of stuff is fandom at large… We’re covering where fans want to be.”

In addition, GammaRay plans to team up with “high-end users and creators who have existing fanbases” for different shows and features, Alpert said.

Original short-form shows part of GammaRay’s initial launch include:

  • “The Fighting Show,” in which a veteran trainer in the world of fighting and stunt work for film and TV walks through techniques and history behind some of the best-known fight scenes and characters (examples: “How Ninja Are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?”; “Ethan Hunt & Jason Bourne: How to Survive A Knife Fight”);
  • “Popcraft,” profiling and celebrating fandom artists ranging from creators of portraits of famous anime characters to sculpting busts of Chewbacca (e.g., “Ever Wondered What A Human Shark Would Look Like?”); and
  • “The List Show,” a weekly fan-pop list show with “just enough insight to get you inspired while keeping it short and sweet” (e.g., “Top 10 Best Spy Films Ever,” “Top 10 Best Space Operas”).

As for GammaRay’s monetization plan, Alpert is focusing on leveraging Skybound’s resources to potentially develop film, television, and video games based on the GammaRay programming. There also are opportunities for GammaRay to launch merchandise, tabletop games, podcasts and “any kind of consumable media,” Alpert said, and it will have a presence at all major conventions that cover fandom.

While he has the title of CEO at GammaRay, Alpert will still continue to jointly run Skybound, including helping to oversee the company’s slate of originals for Amazon Studios under “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman’s overall deal with Amazon.

GammaRay’s management team includes COO Do Duong, who hails from Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital hip-hop entertainment brand where he was VP of business operations and analytics. “Even in stealth mode over the past few months, we’ve been adding hundreds of thousands, and soon millions, of users and video views and see a clear path to overtaking the current leaders in our category,” Duong said.

Three other execs on the GammaRay team are Michael Cruz, director of digital programming, who oversees content on owned-and-operated platforms; Rachel Skidmore, VP of emerging platforms; and Rachel Meskin, director of editorial video and social, who previously was fan-engagement director at Nickelodeon.

GammaRay is based in Skybound’s L.A. offices “until such time we need to expand,” Alpert said.

As part of its official unveiling, Skybound provided canned remarks from its investment partners praising the venture:

  • Jesse Sisgold, president and COO Skydance: “Skybound is known for producing highly entertaining content that captures the zeitgeist and creates a devoted fanbase. We’re thrilled to be able to partner with them on GammaRay, which takes content development to the next level, all in service to and for the fans.”
  • Allen DeBevoise, Third Wave managing director: “Third Wave Digital is excited to be partnering with Skybound Entertainment to create the next generation multiplatform consumer video brand for genre fan culture as best expressed via comic books, movies, episodic television and video games. The partners at Skybound will leverage their deep expertise, passion and relationships to build a world-class consumer brand in this the most engaging of all categories across short form, long form and interactive genres.”
  • Clive Ng, C Ventures co-founder: “In the realm of content creation, Skybound and GammaRay are at a unique position to build experiences for and connect with the hundreds of millions of pop-culture fans worldwide. We’re thrilled about GammaRay’s launch, which will benefit from C Ventures’ global cultural ecosystem for the millennials and Generation Z.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Digital

  • Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head

    Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head of U.S. Label Relations

    Skybound Entertainment is officially launching GammaRay, a pop-culture video content brand targeted at highbrow fans of movies, TV, comics and games. That’s according to David Alpert, one of Skybound’s partners along with Robert Kirkman and Jon Goldman, who is leading GammaRay as CEO. “It’s hard to find a place for intellectual discussion that’s not driven by […]

  • GammaRay - Skybound

    Skybound's GammaRay Is Fandom Content for the Thinking Fan, David Alpert Says

    Skybound Entertainment is officially launching GammaRay, a pop-culture video content brand targeted at highbrow fans of movies, TV, comics and games. That’s according to David Alpert, one of Skybound’s partners along with Robert Kirkman and Jon Goldman, who is leading GammaRay as CEO. “It’s hard to find a place for intellectual discussion that’s not driven by […]

  • Giphy_FilmFest

    The 18-Second Oscars? The Giphy Film Fest to Award $10,000 to Winning GIF Artisan

    Skybound Entertainment is officially launching GammaRay, a pop-culture video content brand targeted at highbrow fans of movies, TV, comics and games. That’s according to David Alpert, one of Skybound’s partners along with Robert Kirkman and Jon Goldman, who is leading GammaRay as CEO. “It’s hard to find a place for intellectual discussion that’s not driven by […]

  • Kate Mitchell - Gallery Media Group

    Gary Vaynerchuk's Gallery Media Group Hires Kate Mitchell From OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

    Skybound Entertainment is officially launching GammaRay, a pop-culture video content brand targeted at highbrow fans of movies, TV, comics and games. That’s according to David Alpert, one of Skybound’s partners along with Robert Kirkman and Jon Goldman, who is leading GammaRay as CEO. “It’s hard to find a place for intellectual discussion that’s not driven by […]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    Tencent Logs $6 Billion Half Year Profit but Games Slowdown Hits Revenues

    Skybound Entertainment is officially launching GammaRay, a pop-culture video content brand targeted at highbrow fans of movies, TV, comics and games. That’s according to David Alpert, one of Skybound’s partners along with Robert Kirkman and Jon Goldman, who is leading GammaRay as CEO. “It’s hard to find a place for intellectual discussion that’s not driven by […]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Twitter Suspends Infowars' Alex Jones for One Week for Violating Abuse Policy

    Skybound Entertainment is officially launching GammaRay, a pop-culture video content brand targeted at highbrow fans of movies, TV, comics and games. That’s according to David Alpert, one of Skybound’s partners along with Robert Kirkman and Jon Goldman, who is leading GammaRay as CEO. “It’s hard to find a place for intellectual discussion that’s not driven by […]

  • 26 Movies in the Pipeline from

    26 Movies in the Pipeline from Indonesia for Wattpad and Iflix

    Skybound Entertainment is officially launching GammaRay, a pop-culture video content brand targeted at highbrow fans of movies, TV, comics and games. That’s according to David Alpert, one of Skybound’s partners along with Robert Kirkman and Jon Goldman, who is leading GammaRay as CEO. “It’s hard to find a place for intellectual discussion that’s not driven by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad