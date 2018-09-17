MoviePass Competitor Sinemia Launches Unlimited Movie-Ticket Plan for $30 per Month

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sinemia
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sinemia

A little over a month after cash-strapped MoviePass killed off its unlimited-movies plan, rival Sinemia has launched a new “unlimited” option for $30 monthly that will let customers see a movie in theaters every day.

L.A.-based Sinemia said in announcing the new plan that it provides “a sustainable, reasonable model for seeing movies on an unlimited basis.” The $29.99-per-month plan is available only for 2D movie showings.

According to Sinemia’s website, the new plan isn’t technically “unlimited”; rather, it offers subscribers the ability to see one movie per day (like MoviePass’ previous offer). The new plan is available in the U.S., the UK, Canada and Australia. Sinemia says it doesn’t have any direct agreements with theaters for tickets.

“While most of our plans are focused on the modern moviegoer who sees one, two, or three movies each month, we want to serve every type of movie lover and that includes frequent moviegoers looking for an unlimited tickets option,” Rifat Oguz, CEO and founder of Sinemia, said in a statement. According to Oguz, the company has spent four years testing the unlimited-tickets model and is “confident this is the right price to sustainably offer such a plan.”

Related

Sinemia has raised $2.2 million in venture capital, according to Crunchbase.

Along with the new plan, Sinemia will continue to offer its tiered plans offering one, two or three movies per month, with options for 3D and IMAX tickets as well as family plans. Sinemia subscribers can reserve tickets and select seats in advance, without needing to be at the theater to book their tickets.

Founded in 2014, Sinemia has previously provided an unlimited plan available to moviegoers in Europe, where it is the company’s best-selling plan.

Meanwhile, AMC Theatres on Monday announced that its Stubs A-List plan, launched in response to MoviePass, now lets customers buy tickets through Fandango and Atom Tickets. A-List costs $19.95 per month for up to three viewings per week. Last month the chain said AMC Stubs A-List members have attended more than 1 million movies and the program has signed up over 260,000 paying members less than two months after launching.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Fan Bingbing Disappearance: Questions Hang Over Chinese Actress and Her Projects

    A little over a month after cash-strapped MoviePass killed off its unlimited-movies plan, rival Sinemia has launched a new “unlimited” option for $30 monthly that will let customers see a movie in theaters every day. L.A.-based Sinemia said in announcing the new plan that it provides “a sustainable, reasonable model for seeing movies on an […]

  • House With a Clock in Its

    Cate Blanchett Would Love a Job on Television

    A little over a month after cash-strapped MoviePass killed off its unlimited-movies plan, rival Sinemia has launched a new “unlimited” option for $30 monthly that will let customers see a movie in theaters every day. L.A.-based Sinemia said in announcing the new plan that it provides “a sustainable, reasonable model for seeing movies on an […]

  • Elisabeth Moss on 'Her Smell,' 'Handmaid's

    Elisabeth Moss on 'Her Smell' and Why She Won't Do a 'Mad Men' Reboot

    A little over a month after cash-strapped MoviePass killed off its unlimited-movies plan, rival Sinemia has launched a new “unlimited” option for $30 monthly that will let customers see a movie in theaters every day. L.A.-based Sinemia said in announcing the new plan that it provides “a sustainable, reasonable model for seeing movies on an […]

  • Sinemia

    MoviePass Competitor Sinemia Launches Unlimited Movie-Ticket Plan for $30 per Month

    A little over a month after cash-strapped MoviePass killed off its unlimited-movies plan, rival Sinemia has launched a new “unlimited” option for $30 monthly that will let customers see a movie in theaters every day. L.A.-based Sinemia said in announcing the new plan that it provides “a sustainable, reasonable model for seeing movies on an […]

  • IFC Midnight Buys Supernatural Western 'The

    IFC Midnight Buys Supernatural Western 'The Wind'

    A little over a month after cash-strapped MoviePass killed off its unlimited-movies plan, rival Sinemia has launched a new “unlimited” option for $30 monthly that will let customers see a movie in theaters every day. L.A.-based Sinemia said in announcing the new plan that it provides “a sustainable, reasonable model for seeing movies on an […]

  • Thai cave rescue

    Another Thai Cave Rescue Movie Is in the Works

    A little over a month after cash-strapped MoviePass killed off its unlimited-movies plan, rival Sinemia has launched a new “unlimited” option for $30 monthly that will let customers see a movie in theaters every day. L.A.-based Sinemia said in announcing the new plan that it provides “a sustainable, reasonable model for seeing movies on an […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad