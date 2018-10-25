Silver Pixel Awards Honor Digital Marketing’s Finest

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

By
Variety Staff

Over 300 from the entertainment industry’s digital-marketing community gathered Thursday to celebrate some of its best and brightest at Snapchat’s Venice offices.

For the fourth annual Silver Pixel Awards, which honor the pioneers of the field, three different awards were handed out for the first time by Hollywood in Pixels, a non-profit organization that saves and protects digital marketing film campaigns from deletion and celebrates those campaigns as a part of Hollywood’s history.

Accepting the first-ever Vanguard award, Anthy Price, EVP of Media Integrated Marketing and Synergy at Walt Disney Studios, recalled how she lobbied hard in the late 1990s for the first pop-up ads devoted to promoting movies while still at Universal Pictures.

“I remember when I was desperate to get ads on AOL Instant Messenger because my daughter was on it all the time,” said Price, who worked on titles ranging from “Schindler’s List” to “Black Panther” over a 35-year career. “It was the Wild Wild West back then. We’ve come so far.”

Also accepting top honors on the night was Silver Pixel winner Amy Elkins, EVP, media & marketing innovation for STX Entertainment, and Sarah Pollok, VP of digital media at Warner Bros received the first-ever “Rising Pixel” honor.

Bettina Sherick (pictured above), founder and president of Hollywood in Pixels, opened the evening with a moving speech including a pledge to have her organization do more to help talented associates from underrepresented communities get a leg up in the business.

“The movie-going audience is becoming going more diverse,” said Sherrick, a veteran digital marketing executive. “It’s good business to have diverse voices in the room.”

Variety and Snapchat were presenting sponsors of the fourth annual Silver Pixel Awards.

 

