Showtime Pushes Streaming Service With $4.99 Monthly Cut-Rate Promo Price

Showtime Networks, looking to rope in customers during the dog days of summer, is offering first-time subscribers to its streaming service an introductory price of $4.99 per month for the first three months.

Starting Wednesday (Aug. 1) through Sept. 3, new Showtime streaming customers will pay the initial promo price for three months and then roll to the regular pricing of $10.99 per month. New customers can sign up on showtime.com or through the Showtime app on Android devices, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One.

The CBS-owned premium TV network hasn’t disclosed how many subs it has for its direct-to-consumer streaming service. In February, CBS touted that the CBS All Access and Showtime OTT offerings had hit 5 million combined customers.

The special pricing is timed to ahead of Showtime’s fall comedy lineup. That kicks off Sept. 9 with “Shameless” season 9, starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum, and the new half-hour series “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey. The service also provides all episodes of current and past Showtime originals, including Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?”, “Patrick Melrose,” “Twin Peaks,” “The Fourth Estate,” “Homeland,” “Billions,” “Ray Donovan,” “SMILF,” “The Affair,” “The Chi” and “Our Cartoon President.”

In addition, Showtime’s streaming subscribers have access to the live broadcast of the network’s East and West Coast feeds, as well as movies, comedy specials, documentaries and sports programming including the Sept. 8 boxing bout between Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter.

Showtime is currently available to subscribers via traditional cable, satellite and telco TV providers. As a standalone streaming service, Showtime is accessible through Apple TV (as well as iPhone and iPad), Roku, Amazon, Google, Xbox One, Android devices, and Samsung and LG smart TVs. Consumers also can purchase a Showtime subscription through Hulu, YouTube TV, Dish’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Sony PlayStation Vue, Amazon Channels and FuboTV.

