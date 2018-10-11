You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Serialized-Fiction Startup Serial Box Taps NBCU Cable Exec Jeff Li as COO

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Li - Serial Box
CREDIT: Courtesy of Serial Box

Serial Box has hired Jeff Li, a 12-year veteran of NBCUniversal who most recently oversaw business development for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller, as chief operating officer.

Li, based in the serialized-fiction startup’s New York headquarters, reports to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. Li is tasked with growing Serial Box’s catalog and developing new digital partnerships with film, TV, and digital studios.

“Jeff clearly sees the opportunity to deliver book content in bite-size, smartphone-friendly doses and I couldn’t be happier to announce that he’s accepted the role as our new COO,” said Barton, who founded Serial Box in September 2015 with Julian Yap.

Serial Box describes its model as akin to TV — new “episodes” (aka chapters) of its serialized stories are released every week, in “seasons” that typically run for 10-16 weeks. The first chapter is free; subsequent episodes cost $1.99 each or users can buy a season pass for $16.99-$22.99 depending on the series. The episodes also are available in audio format.

As head of ventures at NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks, Li was responsible for launching and growing new businesses for USA, Syfy and Chiller. While at NBCU, he launched Syfy Films and Chiller Films and led a number of digital entertainment initiatives, including running Syfy’s video-game publishing efforts and inking video distribution deals with over-the-top platforms. Li was also responsible for the growth of the networks’ merchandising and book-publishing efforts for franchises like “Sharknado.”

Related

He also served as VP of corporate strategy and development at NBCU and was involved in a variety of M&A, financing, and business-development deals including those related to Hulu; Comcast’s acquisition of NBCU; ShopNBC; and Peacock Equity Fund. Prior to joining NBCU, Li headed business development at cable network startup Casino and Gaming Television, and he worked at Sony Pictures and Ascent Media.

Li commented, “With a unique platform that offers high-quality, dual-format content in a pay-as-you-go model, Serial Box is well-positioned to bring reading and audio entertainment to the masses. Additionally, publishers and studios have a new partner that will extend their content to fresh audiences in innovative ways.”

New York-based Serial Box raised an initial round of $1.6 million last year with investments from Boat Rocker Media and angel investors including Richard Sarnoff, former chairman of Bertlesmann, and Mattias Lundgren, CEO of Sweden’s Word Audio Publishing.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Digital

  • Apple Music, Genius Partner on Song

    Apple Strikes Partnership With Genius on Lyrics, Apple Music Web Player

    Serial Box has hired Jeff Li, a 12-year veteran of NBCUniversal who most recently oversaw business development for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller, as chief operating officer. Li, based in the serialized-fiction startup’s New York headquarters, reports to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. Li is tasked with growing Serial Box’s catalog and developing new digital […]

  • Jeff Li - Serial Box

    Serialized-Fiction Startup Serial Box Taps NBCU Cable Exec Jeff Li as COO

    Serial Box has hired Jeff Li, a 12-year veteran of NBCUniversal who most recently oversaw business development for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller, as chief operating officer. Li, based in the serialized-fiction startup’s New York headquarters, reports to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. Li is tasked with growing Serial Box’s catalog and developing new digital […]

  • DirecTV Now Magic Leap One Product

    AT&T's DirecTV Now App for Magic Leap AR Headset Will Let You Watch Four TV Channels at Once

    Serial Box has hired Jeff Li, a 12-year veteran of NBCUniversal who most recently oversaw business development for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller, as chief operating officer. Li, based in the serialized-fiction startup’s New York headquarters, reports to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. Li is tasked with growing Serial Box’s catalog and developing new digital […]

  • Pocketwatch RyanToysReview Ultimate Mishmash

    Hulu, Amazon Stream Pocket.watch Kids Shows Featuring YouTube Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Serial Box has hired Jeff Li, a 12-year veteran of NBCUniversal who most recently oversaw business development for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller, as chief operating officer. Li, based in the serialized-fiction startup’s New York headquarters, reports to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. Li is tasked with growing Serial Box’s catalog and developing new digital […]

  • Yoni Bloch Eko CEO

    Walmart Expands Entertainment Strategy With Eko Interactive Content Joint Venture

    Serial Box has hired Jeff Li, a 12-year veteran of NBCUniversal who most recently oversaw business development for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller, as chief operating officer. Li, based in the serialized-fiction startup’s New York headquarters, reports to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. Li is tasked with growing Serial Box’s catalog and developing new digital […]

  • WE tv Takes'Extreme Love' to Series

    WE tv Takes YouTube and Facebook Watch Hit 'Extreme Love' to Series in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Serial Box has hired Jeff Li, a 12-year veteran of NBCUniversal who most recently oversaw business development for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller, as chief operating officer. Li, based in the serialized-fiction startup’s New York headquarters, reports to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. Li is tasked with growing Serial Box’s catalog and developing new digital […]

  • Razer Phone 2, Raiju Mobile Gamepad

    Razer Phone 2, Raiju Mobile Gamepad Detailed

    Serial Box has hired Jeff Li, a 12-year veteran of NBCUniversal who most recently oversaw business development for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller, as chief operating officer. Li, based in the serialized-fiction startup’s New York headquarters, reports to co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. Li is tasked with growing Serial Box’s catalog and developing new digital […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad