Woman Charged in Selena Gomez Email Hacking

Selena Gomez
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

A New Jersey woman has been charged with hacking into Selena Gomez’s email account and distributing the material online.

Susan Atrach, 21, of Ridgefield Park, N.J., was charged on Thursday with 11 felony counts, including five counts of identity theft and five counts of computer hacking. She faces up to nine years and eight months in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Atrach allegedly hacked into accounts belonging to Gomez and an associate, from June 2015 through February 2016. Prosecutors allege she obtained “stored media,” and shared it with friends and posted it online.

The singer was the victim of a hacking in 2017, in which nude photos of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were posted to her Instagram account. It was not immediately clear if those photos were the subject of the criminal charges.

Atrach is expected to be arraigned in L.A. Superior Court by Aug. 27. Prosecutors are asking that she be held on $250,000 bail.

