Ex-MTV President Sean Atkins Named StyleHaul CEO

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Sean Atkins
CREDIT: Courtesy of RTL Group

Sean Atkins, a media industry veteran who was formerly president of MTV, is the new CEO of StyleHaul and starting next year will oversee RTL Group’s new group combining the company’s digital network businesses.

Atkins takes over the top job at StyleHaul after founder and CEO Stephanie Horbaczewski left the company earlier this summer. RTL acquired the fashion, beauty and lifestyle digital content company in 2014.

Atkin assumes the chief exec role at StyleHaul effective Sept. 10, working with the existing senior management team including CFO Melanie Kirk, who served as interim CEO since July 1. In 2019, Atkins also will become CEO of what will be a newly formed group of multiplatform networks, combining RTL’s StyleHaul, Divimove and United Screens.

RTL CEO Bert Habets, in announcing Atkin’s appointment, said in a statement, “I am delighted that with Sean Atkins joining the team, we have a seasoned media executive, with extensive expertise across all the disciplines crucial to lead StyleHaul — namely content creation, sales and talent management, as well as digital and social media.”

Atkins most recently served as a senior adviser to Evolution Media. He has held various leadership positions in development, digital media, production, strategy, marketing, product development, and consumer products.

He spent a little over a year as president of Viacom’s MTV, where he oversaw all creative and business operations for the youth entertainment brand and its sister networks, MTV2 and mtvU, departing in early 2017. Before joining MTV in 2015, he worked in various executive roles for Discovery, HBO, Yahoo, Warner Bros. and Disney. Atkins studied film/TV production and marketing at California Lutheran University and holds an MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business.

  • Sean Atkins

    Ex-MTV President Sean Atkins Named StyleHaul CEO

  • Joe Biden SXSW

    Joe Biden Launches Political-Issues Video Series With ATTN: Ahead of 2018 Midterms

  • WorldStarHipHop

    WorldStarHipHop Launches Snapchat Channel With Studio71

  • Google Home Mini

    Close to Half of All U.S. Consumers Will Own a Smart Speaker After the Holidays (Study)

  • India’s Eros Strikes Content Deal With

    India’s Eros Strikes Content Deal With China’s iQIYI

  • snapchat-imran khan

    Snapchat Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan Resigns

