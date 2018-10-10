You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones Launch ‘Today’ Digital Series

Brian Steinberg

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb log plenty of hours each week hosting NBC’s “Today.” But they will add a few more to their schedules as NBC News works to expand its digital offerings around the venerable morning program.

A fall slate of programming related to “Today” will continue a plan aimed at making available streaming-video series centered around cooking, life hacks and other topics related to the flagship program. Kotb will host “Quoted by Hoda,” in which she sits down with celebrities to discuss their favorite quotes and words of wisdom. Guthrie will lead “Savannah’s Dressing Room Diaries,” during which she talks with celebrities, artists and newsmakers from her dressing room. In “Through Mom’s Eyes,” Sheinelle Jones interviews moms of celebrities and solicits advice and memories.

The goal, says Ashley Parrish, executive producer for Today Digital and vice president of strategic content, is to extend viewers’ attachment with “Today,” leading them from morning hours with the TV program to afternoon hours with online content. “There’s still a whole day of digital programming ahead of us” after Hoda and Kathie Lee Gifford wrap up the fourth hour of “Today” at 11 a.m., she says. The programming is available on  Today.com, the show’s YouTube channel and on NBC News’ OTT apps, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

NBC News wants to offer between 8 and 12 digital series per season, she says, each consisting of 8 to 10 episodes each.

Other new programs include “Change for a $20,” in which “Today” editor Brooke Sassman travels around New York City to find style, home and food solutions for under $20; “Out and About,” featuring “Today” editors Zach Pagano and Tyler Essary exploring amusement park rides, outdoor adventures, and unique thrills; and ” Survivors,” a docu-series showcasing the resilience of the survivors of some of the nation’s worst tragedies.

The new, regularly scheduled series, as well as several returning digital video shows, will run throughout the Fall and early Winter

