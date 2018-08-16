You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samsung Prepping Launch of New Odyssey+ VR Headset

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung is looking to launch a revised version of its high-end virtual reality (VR) headset, if a new FCC filing is any indication. The regulatory filing, which is partially redacted, mentions a new VR headset called the Samsung HMD Odyssey+.

A Samsung spokesperson declined to comment.

Samsung first launched the original Odyssey headset in October of last year. The headset runs Microsoft’s Mixed Reality software, and uses inside-out positional tracking, which allows users to lean into VR experiences without the need for any external tracking hardware.

The new Odyssey+ seems to be largely based on the same specs as the original version, including dual 3.5 inch screens with a resolution of 1440*1600 pixels per eye, and integrated audio from AKG.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FCCID.io

Specs for the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ VR headset, as included in a FCC filing.

The specs included in the filing do mention a wider eye box as well as a redesigned nose part, which is supposed to reduce fogging of the lenses. This suggests that the changes could be mostly cosmetic.

Samsung’s original Odyssey headset was part of a number of VR headsets released last year that run Microsoft’s Mixed Reality software. Some of those other Mixed Reality headsets have since seen steep discounts, selling for as little as $200.

Samsung’s headset was original introduced with a $500 price tag, which has since been reduced to $400. Amazon currently lists the device as out of stock.

 

 

