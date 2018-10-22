Samsung Releases Updated Odyssey+ VR Headset

Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort.

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be seeing those lines separating individual pixels as much anymore. This results in a perceived pixel density of 1,233 PPI, according to Samsung.

The company also stream-lined the entire device, shaving off a bit of weight, which should make it more comfortable to wear. Like its predecessor, the Samsung Odyssey+ headset once again comes with dual 3.5 inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1440 x 1600 pixels per eye.

The device is also once again based on Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform, which offers high-end tracked VR without the need for any external tracking hardware. Variety was first to report about Samsung’s plans to introduce the Odyssey+ headset in August.

The Odyssey+ is priced $500, and it is available for sale in the U.S. effective immediately via the Microsoft Store and Samsung’s own website. The company plans to bring it to other countries, including Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Brazil, soon.