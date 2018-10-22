You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samsung Releases Updated Odyssey+ VR Headset

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort.

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be seeing those lines separating individual pixels as much anymore. This results in a perceived pixel density of 1,233 PPI, according to Samsung.

The company also stream-lined the entire device, shaving off a bit of weight, which should make it more comfortable to wear.  Like its predecessor, the Samsung Odyssey+ headset once again comes with dual 3.5 inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1440 x 1600 pixels per eye.

The device is also once again based on Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform, which offers high-end tracked VR without the need for any external tracking hardware. Variety was first to report about Samsung’s plans to introduce the Odyssey+ headset in August.

The Odyssey+ is priced $500, and it is available for sale in the U.S. effective immediately via the Microsoft Store and Samsung’s own website. The company plans to bring it to other countries, including Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Brazil, soon.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Digital

  • Samsung Odyssey+ Headset Starts Selling for

    Samsung Releases Updated Odyssey+ VR Headset

    Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be […]

  • susan_wojcicki-youtube

    YouTube CEO Calls on Creators to Rally Against EU Copyright Legislation

    Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be […]

  • Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp Partners With Andrea Iervolino on Drama 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

    Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be […]

  • Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm pose

    Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer Lead Football Fans to New Frontier Via Amazon Stream

    Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be […]

  • Lars Salberbauer - MTV Digital Studios

    MTV Hires Lego Exec Lars Silberbauer as Head of MTV Digital Studios

    Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be […]

  • Jamal Khashoggi

    Vice Reviews Its Contract With Saudi Publisher in Wake of Khashoggi Killing

    Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be […]

  • netflix debt

    Netflix Plans to Raise $2 Billion in New Debt to Fund Content Spending

    Samsung is giving its high-end VR headset a refresh: The company released a new Odyssey+ headset Monday, which features some minor updates designed to reduce discomfort. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a new display technology that is supposed to reduce the screen door effect, which essentially means that you wont be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad