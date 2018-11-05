Samsung to Put Spotlight on Augmented Reality at This Week’s Developer Conference

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung will give us a first glimpse at its plans for augmented reality (AR) at a developer event this week. The company is expected to unveil an AR Cloud service dubbed Project Whare, and may even preview a dedicated AR headset.

The Korean consumer electronics giant is holding its annual developer conference in San Francisco this Wednesday and Thursday, where it will focus on voice and artificial intelligence. Samsung even invited Spike Jonze, the director of everyone’s favorite dystopian AI film “Her,” to make its own fledging voice efforts look cool.

But aside from voice, Samsung is also going to shine a spotlight on another nascent technology: augmented reality (AR). The conference’s schedule lists a total of six sessions related to the subject, with one promising attendees help to become “a superstar AR developer.”

Not one but two sessions go into details about how to create AR emoji for Samsung’s handsets, something that Disney done for some of its most popular characters.

But aside from such eye candy, Samsung is also going to use the event to highlight more cutting-edge AR developments. One of them is Project Whare, an AR cloud initiative the company quietly has been working on out of its Samsung Next incubator.

Whare hasn’t been publicly announced yet, and the company is using the conference for what a spokesperson called a “soft roll-out.” The project has been described in job listings as a set of “cross platform developer services that will power multi-user, shared AR experiences and applications at scale” meant to “enable a new generation of augmented reality applications.”

Related

“This infrastructure will support all developers in the AR community with a shared global management platform for AR assets,” according to one such job listing.

Samsung isn’t the only company working on such an AR cloud, with game developers like Niantic, tech giants like Google, AR headset manufacturers like Magic Leap and a number of smaller startups all working on the same basic idea: To take AR beyond simple phone camera filters, developers need to be able to make sense of the real world, store persistent digital information related to that world, and make it available to multiple users at the same time.

AR cloud technologies like Project Whare help developers with to create such persistent AR experiences for phone-based apps, but Samsung is clearly already thinking beyond the phone.

Samsung’s director of XR developer relations Farsh Fallah suggested during an appearance at the Virtual Reality Strategy conference in San Francisco last month that the company may show off a full-blown AR headset at the event. It’s unclear whether Samsung has any plans to actually turn this into a product aimed at consumers, but anything shown at the conference is likely to be a prototype.

Samsung’s new focus on AR comes as the company moves its virtual reality efforts from phone-based technology to high-end headsets. The company released one of the industry’s very first mobile VR headsets, the Gear VR, in late 2014. It followed up with a number of iterations, and disclosed in early 2017 that it had sold over 5 million units of the device. Gear VR received its last major update in March of 2017.

The company since partnered with Samsung on a high-end VR headset powered by an external PC, dubbed the Samsung Odyssey. An updated version of this headset was released last month, making it less likely that we will see significant VR hardware news at the event.

However, VR won’t be completely absent from Samsung’s developer conference: Italian VR game studio Symmetrical revealed on Twitter Monday that it will show off its VR horror game “Gates of Nowhere: Inferno” with an arena-style multi-player setup.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • Samsung to Preview AR Cloud, Headset

    Samsung to Put Spotlight on Augmented Reality at This Week’s Developer Conference

    Samsung will give us a first glimpse at its plans for augmented reality (AR) at a developer event this week. The company is expected to unveil an AR Cloud service dubbed Project Whare, and may even preview a dedicated AR headset. The Korean consumer electronics giant is holding its annual developer conference in San Francisco […]

  • Miyazaki Talks Origins, Challenges of Debut

    Miyazaki Talks Origins, Challenges of Debut VR Game 'Déraciné'

    Samsung will give us a first glimpse at its plans for augmented reality (AR) at a developer event this week. The company is expected to unveil an AR Cloud service dubbed Project Whare, and may even preview a dedicated AR headset. The Korean consumer electronics giant is holding its annual developer conference in San Francisco […]

  • Hate Groups Are Now Recruiting Gamers

    Hate Groups Are Using Online Games To Recruit Teens (Report)

    Samsung will give us a first glimpse at its plans for augmented reality (AR) at a developer event this week. The company is expected to unveil an AR Cloud service dubbed Project Whare, and may even preview a dedicated AR headset. The Korean consumer electronics giant is holding its annual developer conference in San Francisco […]

  • Tencent Will Verify Identities of Mobile

    Tencent Will Verify Identities of Mobile Players Using Police Database

    Samsung will give us a first glimpse at its plans for augmented reality (AR) at a developer event this week. The company is expected to unveil an AR Cloud service dubbed Project Whare, and may even preview a dedicated AR headset. The Korean consumer electronics giant is holding its annual developer conference in San Francisco […]

  • Ingress Prime Launches With Revamped App,

    Niantic Relaunches ‘Ingress,’ the Precursor to ‘Pokemon Go’

    Samsung will give us a first glimpse at its plans for augmented reality (AR) at a developer event this week. The company is expected to unveil an AR Cloud service dubbed Project Whare, and may even preview a dedicated AR headset. The Korean consumer electronics giant is holding its annual developer conference in San Francisco […]

  • Ubisoft Delays Epic Mercenary Events in

    Ubisoft Removes Epic Mercenary Events in 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey,' Working on Fix

    Samsung will give us a first glimpse at its plans for augmented reality (AR) at a developer event this week. The company is expected to unveil an AR Cloud service dubbed Project Whare, and may even preview a dedicated AR headset. The Korean consumer electronics giant is holding its annual developer conference in San Francisco […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Games Is Working on Controller Support for 'Fortnite' Mobile

    Samsung will give us a first glimpse at its plans for augmented reality (AR) at a developer event this week. The company is expected to unveil an AR Cloud service dubbed Project Whare, and may even preview a dedicated AR headset. The Korean consumer electronics giant is holding its annual developer conference in San Francisco […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad