Samantha Bee’s Trivia App Clocks 50,000 Downloads in 24 Hours, Struggles Under Load

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Samantha Bee
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Samantha Bee’s new HQ Trivia-like app “This Is Not a Game: The Game” struggled to keep up with an influx of users following its unveiling on Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” The app was downloaded 50,000 times in the first 24 hours, the “Full Frontal” team told Variety Wednesday, acknowledging that this resulted in outages:

“Many famous apps have crashed on their first day – like ‘Pokémon Go,’ and we all know their fate: being used in Hillary Clinton’s greatest Dad joke of all time.”

“Full Frontal” launched the app as an attempt to get its audience committed to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Modeled after HQ Trivia and other successful mobile trivia games, the app quizzes users on their knowledge of the U.S. political system. Players can win their share of a $5000 cash prize every day, and are encouraged to register to vote and ultimately make their way to the polls.

“This is truly a learning experience for us,” Bee recently told Variety about the game. “We are very excited about it – and very curious.”

The excitement apparently rubbed off on Bee’s fans, whose downloads caused “This Is Not a Game: The Game” to become the second-most popular trivia app on Apple’s App Store Thursday, according to mobile app analytics specialist Sensor Tower. It ranked as #190 among all free iPhone apps, and became the 49th-most-popular iPhone game Thursday.

But all those new users also caused the app to struggle to stay up, with countless reviewers mentioning that they had a hard time creating accounts or logging in.

“Full Frontal” also acknowledged these issues on Twitter, advising fans to upgrade the app to the latest version. “We love you and we will get through this together,” the show’s team tweeted.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Digital

  • Samantha Bee

    Samantha Bee's Trivia App Clocks 50,000 Downloads in 24 Hours, Struggles Under Load

    Samantha Bee’s new HQ Trivia-like app “This Is Not a Game: The Game” struggled to keep up with an influx of users following its unveiling on Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” The app was downloaded 50,000 times in the first 24 hours, the “Full Frontal” team told Variety Wednesday, acknowledging that […]

  • Disney StudioLab

    Inside Disney's StudioLab, Where the Company Tests and Previews Cutting-Edge Technology

    Samantha Bee’s new HQ Trivia-like app “This Is Not a Game: The Game” struggled to keep up with an influx of users following its unveiling on Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” The app was downloaded 50,000 times in the first 24 hours, the “Full Frontal” team told Variety Wednesday, acknowledging that […]

  • Pride Parade and Festival in Salt

    YouTube Orders LGBTQ Documentary About Pride Movement

    Samantha Bee’s new HQ Trivia-like app “This Is Not a Game: The Game” struggled to keep up with an influx of users following its unveiling on Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” The app was downloaded 50,000 times in the first 24 hours, the “Full Frontal” team told Variety Wednesday, acknowledging that […]

  • YouTube Kids - Parental Controls

    YouTube Kids App Now Lets Parents Handpick All Videos and Channels

    Samantha Bee’s new HQ Trivia-like app “This Is Not a Game: The Game” struggled to keep up with an influx of users following its unveiling on Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” The app was downloaded 50,000 times in the first 24 hours, the “Full Frontal” team told Variety Wednesday, acknowledging that […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Ups Offline Download Limits to 10,000 Songs

    Samantha Bee’s new HQ Trivia-like app “This Is Not a Game: The Game” struggled to keep up with an influx of users following its unveiling on Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” The app was downloaded 50,000 times in the first 24 hours, the “Full Frontal” team told Variety Wednesday, acknowledging that […]

  • HowStuffWorks - iHeartMedia

    iHeartMedia to Buy HowStuffWorks Podcasting Parent for $55 Million

    Samantha Bee’s new HQ Trivia-like app “This Is Not a Game: The Game” struggled to keep up with an influx of users following its unveiling on Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” The app was downloaded 50,000 times in the first 24 hours, the “Full Frontal” team told Variety Wednesday, acknowledging that […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snapchat Will Let Media Partners Aggregate, Monetize User Posts

    Samantha Bee’s new HQ Trivia-like app “This Is Not a Game: The Game” struggled to keep up with an influx of users following its unveiling on Wednesday night’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.” The app was downloaded 50,000 times in the first 24 hours, the “Full Frontal” team told Variety Wednesday, acknowledging that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad