SAG-AFTRA Signs Deal With New Streaming Service Zeus (EXCLUSIVE)

SAG-AFTRA has signed an agreement with Zeus, the new subscription video on demand streaming service founded by TV producer Lemuel Plummer and co-founded by social media stars King Bach, Amanda Cerny and DeStorm Power.

The three influencers have a combined audience of almost 70 million followers across all social media platforms. The agreement, announced Tuesday at Social Media Week Los Angeles, provides coverage for content produced by Zeus and a pathway to SAG-AFTRA membership for Zeus content creators.

The ad-free streaming service will feature exclusive, premium original scripted and unscripted series and video content conceived, produced by and starring a roster of social media influencers, including Cerny, Power and Bach. The lineup will include comedies, dramas, dance, talk and fitness programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with the extraordinary members of ZEUS in providing union coverage for their original and innovative platform,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “King Bach, DeStorm Power and Amanda Cerny are amazing content creators whose fresh, exciting voices are breaking new ground in the industry. Together we are taking the next, natural step into the future of entertainment production and distribution.”

Cerny said, “SAG-AFTRA is committed to protecting the rights of artists as they gravitate to more progressive platforms, and we are thrilled to work with them.”

SAG-AFTRA, which represents about 160,000 performers, indicated that the deal signals a significant expansion of its coverage and called the agreement “historic.”

“We are very excited to have negotiated this agreement with Zeus,” said SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director David White. “Zeus’ business model lives at the intersection of entertainment, technology and storytelling, and it is essential that we set a precedent to protect our members in this space.”

Variety first reported in November on the launch of the service. Plummer is the creator and executive producer of “Preachers of L.A.,” “Preachers of Detroit” and “Preachers of Atlanta” on Oxygen, as well as Oxygen’s “Living With Funny” comedy series. Plummer also is behind BET’s “The Westbrooks,” “Music Moguls” and “Vindicated.”

“This partnership with SAG-AFTRA will establish Zeus as a major player in the industry as we launch our network,” Plummer said on Tuesday.

Power said in a statement, “From the beginning, David White and SAG-AFTRA’s staff understood our vision of building a platform for creators and by creators, to provide our audiences with a unique streaming experience.”

Zeus has not announced a launch date.

Pictured above (l. to r.): King Bach, Amanda Cerny, DeStorm Power