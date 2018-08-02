SAG-AFTRA Expands Coverage of New York Public Radio

SAG-AFTRA and New York Public Radio have reached a voluntary recognition agreement that will add more than 30 per diem and temporary employees to the union’s 18-year-old contract.

The existing contract currently covers over 100 full-time workers at NYPR. The new unit made the request to unionize on July 12.

“This agreement goes to the heart of SAG-AFTRA’s mission of advocating for media professionals working in today’s gig economy,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “This unit made the request to unionize only a few weeks ago. The fact that this agreement was successfully achieved in a timely manner speaks to the collaborative work of our union and NYPR as partners. We’re excited to extend the New York Public Radio family and welcome the new members to the union.”

NYPR’s programs include “Radiolab,” “On the Media,” and “Carnegie Hall Live.” New York Public Radio includes WNYC, WQXR, WNYC Studios, The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, and New Jersey Public Radio.

“We value our partnership with SAG-AFTRA and are pleased that we were able to quickly reach this agreement with the union,” said Laura Walker, president and CEO of New York Public Radio. “Today’s agreement shows our commitment to our temporary and per diem workforce, and the importance of their contributions to the overall success of our organization.”