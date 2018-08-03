‘RWBY’ Volume 6 Premiere Date Set at Rooster Teeth

RWBY Volume 6
CREDIT: Rooster Teeth

RWBY” volume 6, the latest installment of Rooster Teeth’s popular anime-style series, will premiere Oct. 27, the company announced.

The new season (which Rooster Teeth dubs “volumes”) will initially be available on the company’s subscription-streaming service, which starts at $4.99 monthly, with new episodes to be released on a weekly basis.

RWBY” is set in the magical world of Remnant, in which four girls — Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang — fight legions of evil monsters. In volume 6, “RWBY’s” female foursome have been reunited and their first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon Academy destroyed and the kingdom of Mistral compromised, per Rooster Teeth, “Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined.”

For now, Rooster Teeth isn’t saying anything more about volume 6, including how many episodes (referred to as “chapters”) it will run. Volume 1 comprised 16 episodes; seasons 2-4 each had 12 and volume 5 was 14.

“RWBY” is the first Western-style anime to be distributed in Japan, via a distribution deal with Warner Bros. Japan. Genre purists have turned up their noses at the show — dismissing it as not true anime because it’s produced in the U.S. The show was created by Rooster Teeth animator Monty Oum, who died in 2015. Gray G. Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth Animation, serves as supervising producer of “RWBY.”

“RWBY” producers have previously said there could be as many as 12 seasons of the show, and that the team already has scoped out story arcs that would take the show that far. It’s pronounced “ruby” (like the show’s protagonist) and is also an abbreviation of the foursome’s first-name initials.

The voice cast of “RWBY” features Lindsay Jones (Ruby Rose), Kara Eberle (Weiss Schnee), Arryn Zech (Blake Belladonna) and Barbara Dunkelman (Yang Xiao Long).

Austin, Texas-based Rooster Teeth, founded in 2003, is a subsidiary of Otter Media, a joint venture of AT&T and the Chernin Group.

Rooster Teeth’s other original series include the long-running “Red vs. Blue” sci-fi spoof, which was the company’s first 3D animated series, and the anime-style “gen:Lock,” starring Michael B. Jordan, set for 2019.

