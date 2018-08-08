Roku Close to Profitability in Q2 as It Cashes in on Ad-Supported Streaming

Ad-supported streaming continues to lift Roku’s results: The company solidly beat market expectations with its Q2 2018 earnings report Wednesday, surprising investors with the news that it was on the verge of profitability for the quarter.

During the quarter that ended on June 30, Roku generated revenue of $156.8 million, compared to $99.6 million during the same quarter last year. Net losses came in at $0.1 million compared to $13.38 million a year ago. This translates to losses of $0.0 per share.

Analysts had expected revenue of $141.48 million and losses of $0.15 per share. Investors responded by sending Roku’s share price up more than 6% in after-hours trading.

However, the company also cautioned investors that its numbers fro the quarter were helped by a one-time influx of $8.9 million the company had allocated for licensing fees, but didn’t actually have to pay.

Much of the revenue boost was attributable to the company’s platform revenue, which includes licensing fees as well as revenue from advertising running against videos shown to Roku users. Platform revenue grew 96% year-over-year, totaling $90.3 in Q2. Roku now makes 56% of its money with licensing and advertising.

The company also increased its average revenue per user significantly. In Q2, each user was worth $16.60 to the company on average, compared to $11.22 a year ago. “To continue to fuel ARPU growth, we are expanding our access to advertising inventory supply and expanding our audience reach both on and off our platform through free, ad-supported channels (aka apps) like The Roku Channel,” the company said in its shareholder letter.

Just moments before disclosing its Q2 2018 results, Roku announced that it was bringing its ad-supported Roku Channel to the web and mobile devices.

