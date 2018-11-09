You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roku Adds TMZ, Young Turks and Live Sports to Roku Channel

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roku Channel Mobile
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roku

Roku has added videos from TMZ, The Young Turks, America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy and a number of other publishers to its ad-supported Roku Channel this week. The company also included some niche sports publishers, a first for the channel that focused almost exclusively on movies and TV shows at launch.

Some of the new sports publishers include the Adventure Sports Network, and outdoor and adventure sports publisher that live streams events like the Dew Tour and Surfer Awards;  Combat Go, a martial arts network specializing in MMA, Muay Thai, wrestling and boxing; and Edgesport, which is dedicated to skateboarding and other action sports, with live coverage and video highlights from events like Street League Skateboarding, Crankworx, FISE World Tour, and the Freeride World Tour.

The update to the Roku Channel comes after the company’s latest earnings report, which showed that Roku surpassed $100 million in non-hardware revenue in the latest quarter for the first time in its corporate history. Executives attributed much of that to growing ad revenues, with video ad dollars more that doubling year-over-year.

“The Roku Channel is super important,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood in an interview with Variety following the company’s earnings report. “A material percentage of our advertising now flows through the Roku Channel.”

Wood added that the company had plans to add more content to the channel over time. “There is a huge amount of library content around the world,” he said. “Free content is a big opportunity.”

Other publishers added in this week’s update include People Are Awesome, the Pet Collective and Stadium, a sports publisher that is bringing five daily shows as well as select live games and other sports content to the channel.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Roku Channel Mobile

    Roku Adds TMZ, Young Turks and Live Sports to Roku Channel

    Roku has added videos from TMZ, The Young Turks, America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy and a number of other publishers to its ad-supported Roku Channel this week. The company also included some niche sports publishers, a first for the channel that focused almost exclusively on movies and TV shows at launch. Some of the new sports publishers […]

  • apple brooklyn october 2018 event

    Apple Patent Hints at New Smart Headphones

    Roku has added videos from TMZ, The Young Turks, America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy and a number of other publishers to its ad-supported Roku Channel this week. The company also included some niche sports publishers, a first for the channel that focused almost exclusively on movies and TV shows at launch. Some of the new sports publishers […]

  • movies-anywhere

    Movies Anywhere Hits 6 Million Users, Over 150 Million Movies Stored in First Year

    Roku has added videos from TMZ, The Young Turks, America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy and a number of other publishers to its ad-supported Roku Channel this week. The company also included some niche sports publishers, a first for the channel that focused almost exclusively on movies and TV shows at launch. Some of the new sports publishers […]

  • Disney Writes Down $157 Million of

    Vice Devalued: Disney Writes Off $157 Million of Its Stake in Struggling Media Company

    Roku has added videos from TMZ, The Young Turks, America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy and a number of other publishers to its ad-supported Roku Channel this week. The company also included some niche sports publishers, a first for the channel that focused almost exclusively on movies and TV shows at launch. Some of the new sports publishers […]

  • Netflix Sets 'Typewriter' as Goa-Set Indian

    Netflix Sets 'Typewriter' as Ghostly Goa-Set Indian Original Series

    Roku has added videos from TMZ, The Young Turks, America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy and a number of other publishers to its ad-supported Roku Channel this week. The company also included some niche sports publishers, a first for the channel that focused almost exclusively on movies and TV shows at launch. Some of the new sports publishers […]

  • T-Mobile TV Set-Top Box Surfaces in

    Set-Top Box for T-Mobile’s Upcoming TV Service Surfaces Online

    Roku has added videos from TMZ, The Young Turks, America’s Funniest Home Videos, FailArmy and a number of other publishers to its ad-supported Roku Channel this week. The company also included some niche sports publishers, a first for the channel that focused almost exclusively on movies and TV shows at launch. Some of the new sports publishers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad