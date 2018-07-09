Rogers & Cowan Names Chris Monaco Managing Director, International

The veteran music exec most recently served as chief revenue officer, global partnerships for Livestyle.

Chris Monaco
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rogers & Cowan

Chris Monaco has been named managing director at Rogers & Cowan, tasked with overseeing the international business unit. He’ll report directly to Rogers & Cowan CEO Mark Owens. Most recently, Monaco served as chief revenue officer, global partnerships for Livestyle, the electronic music-focused live events producer.

Monaco’s arrival brings “digitally-driven innovation” reads an announcement of his hiring. He will be driving synergistic initiatives across all bands of the Octagon Sport and Entertainment Network, including Rogers & Cowan, FRUKT, ITB Worldwide, Octagon, Milkmoney.

Monaco had previously worked at Universal Music Group and spent several years as part of the Octagon network, leading the music and entertainment practice in Los Angeles with client Mastercard.

R&C has been beefing up its music roster, recently signing Katy Perry and Iggy Azalea for representation. On the brand side, Verizon, Hasbro and Heineken are new arrivals. R&C has been taking steps to diversify and expand its scope from traditional PR to integrated communications and content.

Said Monaco: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Rogers & Cowan team and returning to the Global Octagon family. Quality content creation, distribution, and amplification are critical elements to any brand in today’s market. Rogers & Cowan’s renowned access to talent and influencers, communications expertise, and content development platforms represent the strength of our growing business and ability to provide world class solutions for all of our clients.”

