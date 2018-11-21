×

‘Robin Hood’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
John (Jamie Foxx, left) and Robin (Taron Egerton, right) in ROBIN HOOD. Photo by: Larry Horricks.
CREDIT: Larry Horricks

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.”

Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 12-18. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and Comedy Central, and during programming such as NFL Football, NBA Basketball and Manifest.

Just behind “Robin Hood” in second place: Walt Disney Animation’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” which saw 1,119 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.81 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Green Book” (EMV: $6.05 million), Warner Bros.’ “Creed II” ($6.04 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Instant Family” ($4.71 million) round out the chart.

Related

Notably, “Green Book” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.88M – Robin Hood

Impressions: 429,221,377
Attention Score: 90.13
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 1,037
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.25M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 10/26/18

$7.81M – Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Impressions: 486,969,325
Attention Score: 92.03
Attention Index: 99
National Airings: 1,119
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 53
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.11M
Studio: Walt Disney Animation
Started Airing: 06/04/18

$6.05M – Green Book

Impressions: 356,812,582
Attention Score: 94.74
Attention Index: 133
National Airings: 979
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.19M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 09/25/18

$6.04M – Creed II

Impressions: 425,416,855
Attention Score: 93.98
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 918
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.21M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/16/18

$4.71M – Instant Family

Impressions: 398,284,230
Attention Score: 88.41
Attention Index: 68
National Airings: 1,102
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ABC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 44
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $24.43M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 09/05/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/12/2018 and 11/18/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Digital

  • John (Jamie Foxx, left) and Robin

    ‘Robin Hood’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.” Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • The Limit: VR Film Starring Michelle

    Robert Rodriguez’s VR Film ‘The Limit’ Debuts Across Major Headsets

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.” Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • Pokemon Go

    Niantic Partners With United Nations to Promote Global Tourism

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.” Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • Chris Williams Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How Pocket.watch Disrupted the Holiday Toy Biz

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.” Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Exec Says the Company Made Mistakes but Morale Remains High

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.” Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures […]

  • snapchat-spectacles-black

    Snap Close to Releasing Two-Camera Spectacles (Report)

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.” Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad