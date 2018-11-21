‘Robin Hood’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.”

Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 12-18. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and Comedy Central, and during programming such as NFL Football, NBA Basketball and Manifest.

Just behind “Robin Hood” in second place: Walt Disney Animation’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” which saw 1,119 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.81 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Green Book” (EMV: $6.05 million), Warner Bros.’ “Creed II” ($6.04 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Instant Family” ($4.71 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Green Book” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).