‘Robin Hood’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Robin Hood.”
Ads placed for the action-adventure remake had an estimated media value of $7.88 million through Sunday for 1,037 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 12-18. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and Comedy Central, and during programming such as NFL Football, NBA Basketball and Manifest.
Just behind “Robin Hood” in second place: Walt Disney Animation’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” which saw 1,119 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.81 million.
TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Green Book” (EMV: $6.05 million), Warner Bros.’ “Creed II” ($6.04 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Instant Family” ($4.71 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Green Book” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$7.88M – Robin Hood
$7.81M – Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
$6.05M – Green Book
$6.04M – Creed II
$4.71M – Instant Family
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/12/2018 and 11/18/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.