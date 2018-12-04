×

Reddit Surpasses 1.4 Billion Video Views a Month

By
Janko Roettgers

Reddit, the self-proclaimed front page of the internet, is now serving up more than 1.4 billion native video views per month. Reddit released the new data point Tuesday as part of a a 2018 year in review report, which also highlighted continued growth in the site’s popular crowd-sourced “ask me anything” interview format.

The social community juggernaut officially launched native video uploads in August of 2017, and surpassed 1 billion monthly views in September. By the end of November, that number had surged to over 1.4 billion. Every day, users upload more than 400,000 hours of video to the service, which is up 38% from the beginning of the year.

Altogether, Reddit attracted more than 330 million users per month in 2018, who collectively view more than 14 billion pages every month, and have generated some 153 million posts and 1.2 billion comments to date.

“Across the site, we saw a surge in activity in 2018, growing 22% YoY in engagement (posts + comments + votes) and 30% YoY in views,” said Reddit’s senior communications manager Christine Cassis in a blog post.

Reddit first revealed that it had over 330 million monthly active users in April. On Tuesday, it added a little more color to that number, revealing that its most-upvoted post of 2018 was one about Sinclair Broadcasting’s practice to make local news anchors deliver scripted opinion pieces; that a single post about “Avengers: Infinity War” surpassed 77,000 comments; and that the “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” subreddit now generates more comments than the “Game of Thrones” subreddit.

Equally noteworthy is the continued success of Reddit’s “Ask me anything” (AMA) interview format. The service hosted more than 1800 AMAs this year. The most popular personality to answer questions posed by Reddit’s community was Bill Gates, whose interview not only topped the list of most-upvoted AMAs, but also was the most-commented-on one. “No matter which way we slice the data, Bill Gates reigns supreme,” quipped Cassis.

