Red Bull Radio Strikes Deal With Sonos

Red Bull Radio announced today that it has struck a deal to stream worldwide via the smart speaker brand, Sonos. The integration allows Sonos users to stream Red Bull Radio’s live on-air broadcast as well as its curated channels . iOS users can also play any content within the Red Bull Radio app on their Sonos Speakers by using Airplay 2.

Red Bull Radio is a 24-hour linear and on-demand broadcasting service, and Sonos was a pioneer in allowing people to listen to music in quality audio in every room.

“Red Bull Radio is an excellent curator of unique music content, and we are delighted to welcome it into the Sonos platform,” said Allen Mask, VP Product Marketing at Sonos. “Many of our customers are music fans, who love Sonos because of our excellent audio quality, simplicity, and freedom of choice, and will enjoy the range of unique content offered by Red Bull Radio on Sonos.”

To stream Red Bull Radio on Sonos, select “Add Music Services” from any Sonos Controller app, scroll down to the Red Bull Radio icon and click “Add to the Sonos.” From there, users can tune into Red Bull Radio’s on-air broadcast and all Channels.