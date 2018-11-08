You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Red Bull Radio Strikes Deal With Sonos

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Red Bull Radio
CREDIT: Courtesy of Red Bull

Red Bull Radio announced today that it has struck a deal to stream worldwide via the smart speaker brand, Sonos. The integration allows Sonos users to stream Red Bull Radio’s live on-air broadcast as well as its curated channels . iOS users can also play any content within the Red Bull Radio app on their Sonos Speakers by using Airplay 2.

Red Bull Radio is a 24-hour linear and on-demand broadcasting service, and Sonos was a pioneer in allowing people to listen to music in quality audio in every room.

“Red Bull Radio is an excellent curator of unique music content, and we are delighted to welcome it into the Sonos platform,” said Allen Mask, VP Product Marketing at Sonos. “Many of our customers are music fans, who love Sonos because of our excellent audio quality, simplicity, and freedom of choice, and will enjoy the range of unique content offered by Red Bull Radio on Sonos.”

To stream Red Bull Radio on Sonos, select “Add Music Services” from any Sonos Controller app, scroll down to the Red Bull Radio icon and click “Add to the Sonos.” From there, users can tune into Red Bull Radio’s on-air broadcast and all Channels.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Red Bull Radio

    Red Bull Radio Strikes Deal With Sonos

    Red Bull Radio announced today that it has struck a deal to stream worldwide via the smart speaker brand, Sonos. The integration allows Sonos users to stream Red Bull Radio’s live on-air broadcast as well as its curated channels . iOS users can also play any content within the Red Bull Radio app on their Sonos Speakers by using Airplay 2. Red Bull Radio is a […]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice Media Sets Hiring Freeze, Looks to Reduce Staff by Up to 15%

    Red Bull Radio announced today that it has struck a deal to stream worldwide via the smart speaker brand, Sonos. The integration allows Sonos users to stream Red Bull Radio’s live on-air broadcast as well as its curated channels . iOS users can also play any content within the Red Bull Radio app on their Sonos Speakers by using Airplay 2. Red Bull Radio is a […]

  • Netflix Logo

    ‘Pacific Rim’ Anime Series Heads Huge Netflix Originals Slate in Asia

    Red Bull Radio announced today that it has struck a deal to stream worldwide via the smart speaker brand, Sonos. The integration allows Sonos users to stream Red Bull Radio’s live on-air broadcast as well as its curated channels . iOS users can also play any content within the Red Bull Radio app on their Sonos Speakers by using Airplay 2. Red Bull Radio is a […]

  • Netflix Korean series KINGDOM

    Netflix Greenlights Second Season of Korea’s ‘Kingdom’

    Red Bull Radio announced today that it has struck a deal to stream worldwide via the smart speaker brand, Sonos. The integration allows Sonos users to stream Red Bull Radio’s live on-air broadcast as well as its curated channels . iOS users can also play any content within the Red Bull Radio app on their Sonos Speakers by using Airplay 2. Red Bull Radio is a […]

  • The Netflix logo is displayed at

    eOne and Birdo Studio’s ‘Cupcake & Dino’ to Air on Netflix Brazil, Disney XD Brazil

    Red Bull Radio announced today that it has struck a deal to stream worldwide via the smart speaker brand, Sonos. The integration allows Sonos users to stream Red Bull Radio’s live on-air broadcast as well as its curated channels . iOS users can also play any content within the Red Bull Radio app on their Sonos Speakers by using Airplay 2. Red Bull Radio is a […]

  • Deltatre CEO Giampiero Rinaudo  Massive CEO

    Sports-Media Firm Deltatre to Buy UX Specialist Massive Interactive for Up to $127 Million

    Red Bull Radio announced today that it has struck a deal to stream worldwide via the smart speaker brand, Sonos. The integration allows Sonos users to stream Red Bull Radio’s live on-air broadcast as well as its curated channels . iOS users can also play any content within the Red Bull Radio app on their Sonos Speakers by using Airplay 2. Red Bull Radio is a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad